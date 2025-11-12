Influential Women Profiles Natalie Riddick: Founder of Styles by Natz Beauty Bar

NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating Leadership, Community Impact, and a Commitment to Luxurious, Relaxing ExperiencesInfluential Women is proud to announce that Natalie Riddick will be featured in its esteemed 2025 recognition series. As a dynamic entrepreneur and executive, Natalie has made significant strides in the business world, driven by her passion for leadership, business growth, and community impact. As the Founder of Styles by Natz Beauty Bar, she has successfully carved out her niche by blending strategic insight with an unwavering client-centric mindset.With a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Fisher College and an MBA in Entrepreneurship from Southern New Hampshire University, Natalie brings nearly three decades of business management experience to her career. Her leadership and recent achievements further exemplify her current position as a freelance Executive Board Member for Boardsi, where she continues to influence the business community positively.Natalie’s journey is marked by the powerful advice she received early in her career: “Keep moving forward.” She believes that persistence is the cornerstone of growth and success. To young women entering the industry, she emphasizes the importance of resilience. “Challenges will come, but your strength and perseverance will carry you through,” she advises, encouraging the next generation of leaders to embrace obstacles as opportunities for growth.Navigating the complexities of entrepreneurship has not been without its challenges. For Natalie, working for herself requires constant self-motivation, discipline, and the ability to adapt quickly to ever-changing circumstances. Despite these challenges, she considers her greatest accomplishment to be her ability to impact others positively—whether through mentoring, leadership, or community service. Her dedication to empowering others is evident in her numerous volunteer efforts and her commitment to fostering a supportive environment for aspiring entrepreneurs.In her personal life, Natalie enjoys international travel, spending time near the water, and cherishing moments with friends and family. Her life embodies a balance of ambition, compassion, and meaningful connections—qualities that continue to guide her journey as a leader and changemaker.Learn more about Natalie Riddick:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/natalie-riddick or through her website, https://stylesbynatz.glossgenius.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

