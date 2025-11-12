Rich Woman Magazine Unveils Legacy Edition: 101 Great People Who Made the Good News in 2025

Rich Woman Magazine December 2025 Legacy Edition featuring Lucilda Stewart, founder of Stuart Hill Wines®, celebrating 101 Great People Who Made the Good News in 2025. Casa Padrino founders Marvin and Dr Sara Scherrl celebrate their world-class recognition at Cannes Film Festival for their handcrafted luxury hotel furniture collection. Pop artist Tina Win discusses her unapologetic approach to music and creative independence in the December 2025 Legacy Edition.

December issue celebrates remarkable women and men who shaped a year of positive change

Whatever you do in life, do it well. Create something that people will remember, something they will want - not just today but for years to come.” — Lucilda Stewart

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rich Woman Magazine releases its Legacy Edition for December 2025, featuring 101 individuals who defined the year through achievement, innovation and impact. Available in print and digital from 1 December 2025, this special issue spotlights the people behind the good news stories that mattered.The cover features Lucilda Stewart, founder of Stuart Hill Wines® , whose entrepreneurial journey embodies the fierce determination required to succeed in male-dominated industries. With women representing just 17% of winemakers globally, Stewart built her business by refusing to let unfavourable odds dictate her path – a philosophy that defines the authentic leadership Rich Woman Magazine celebrates.'This edition represents something we have wanted to do for years – recognise the people who do not just make headlines but make a difference,' says Dr Marina Nani, Editor-in-Chief of Rich Woman Magazine. 'They are people who have built something worth celebrating, who have taken risks that paid off and who have inspired others along the way.'The Legacy Edition explores themes that defined 2025: the rise of authentic leadership, the continued evolution of female entrepreneurship and the individuals who proved that genuine impact comes from purpose rather than publicity. From tech founders to cultural innovators, the 101 profiles showcase diverse paths to influence and achievement.Special features include 'The Book of Legacy', examining how today's leaders are building legacies that will outlast them and '8 Healthy Habits After Dark', exploring how high-performers maintain wellbeing whilst managing demanding careers.The issue also includes Rich Woman Magazine's signature lifestyle content: Casa Padrino 's new luxury hotel furniture collection, wine recommendations for New Year celebrations and pop artist Tina Win's exploration of unapologetic energy in music and life.'What makes someone worthy of recognition is not their job title or their bank balance,' Dr Nani explains. 'It is what they have done with their opportunities, how they have handled setbacks and whether they have made things easier for the people coming up behind them.'The December Legacy Edition launches across major retailers and digital platforms on 1 December 2025. Print editions will be available in bookstores nationwide, whilst digital versions can be accessed through all major online platforms.Rich Woman Magazine continues its mission to celebrate women's achievements whilst providing inspiration, insight and practical wisdom for readers pursuing personal and professional growth.About Rich Woman MagazineRich Woman Magazine is the definitive source of inspiration, empowerment and enlightenment for women globally, promoting a lifestyle of wealth, wellbeing and influence. Since 2019, the magazine has provided high-quality content celebrating women's achievements, promoting personal growth and inspiring readers to lead enriched and successful lives.Through features on female leadership, wellness, culture, lifestyle and luxury travel, Rich Woman Magazine creates a community of empowered women who value authenticity, ambition and the pursuit of meaningful success.

