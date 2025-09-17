Dame Neslyn Watson-Druée DBE Recognised as Leadership Development Provider of the Year

Dame Neslyn Watson-Druée DBE holding the Innovation & Excellence Award. August 2025. London, United Kingdom Dame Neslyn Watson-Druée, DBE

Beacon Organisational Development wins prestigious Corporate Livewire award for authentic leadership approach

Be bold in your authenticity. Lead with integrity. Commit to continuous learning.” — Dame Neslyn Watson-Druée DBE

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dame Neslyn Watson-Druée DBE has been awarded Leadership Development Provider of the Year in the Corporate Livewire Innovation & Excellence Awards. The recognition celebrates three decades of pioneering work through her company Beacon Organisational Development, which she established in 1989.Since founding Beacon, Dame Neslyn has guided organisations through complex challenges that traditional leadership training fails to address. Her track record includes helping establish the NHS Leadership Academy, turning around substantial financial deficits, and developing leadership frameworks now used globally.What sets Dame Neslyn's approach apart is her BEACON methodology, which focuses on authenticity and emotional intelligence rather than surface-level solutions. As she recently explained in an interview with Rich Woman Magazine : 'Leadership begins within. When you align your actions with your core values, you become a catalyst for change.'The methodology addresses what Dame Neslyn identifies as a critical gap in leadership development—the disconnect between knowing what to do and having the authentic foundation to sustain meaningful change. Her clients, including government ministers, permanent secretaries and CEOs, consistently experience not just improved performance metrics, but fundamental shifts in how they understand their capacity to influence positive change.'This recognition reflects the courage of every leader who has chosen genuine change over quick fixes,' Dame Neslyn commented on receiving the award. 'It belongs to our clients who understand that authentic leadership begins with deep self-awareness.'The Corporate Livewire Innovation & Excellence Awards celebrate organisations demonstrating exceptional innovation and impact. Sovereign Magazine recently noted: 'Dame Neslyn's methodology addresses what many organisations miss – the disconnect between knowing what to do and having the authentic foundation to sustain meaningful change.' This latest recognition joins Dame Neslyn's extensive honours, including her Dame Commander of the British Empire (DBE) for services to the development of women and minorities, and recognition as one of the Top 16 Coaches in London. Previous honours include CBE (2012), MBE (1999) and the Queen Elizabeth II Medal for Health Service Innovation (2013).About Dame Neslyn Watson-Druée DBEDame Neslyn is a distinguished executive coach and business psychologist with over three decades of experience in leadership development. Through Beacon Organisational Development, she serves as Premier Coach to Directors and Director Generals across HM Government Civil Service, working with senior leaders in the Ministry of Justice, Department for International Trade, NHS and Home Office. Her government work includes coaching ministers and permanent secretaries, alongside executives in media organisations and multinational corporations. Her pioneering methodology has empowered countless leaders whilst guiding major institutions from significant financial deficits to profitability. Dame Neslyn brings over 21 years of non-executive director experience in the NHS, including a decade as Chairman of NHS Kingston, alongside leadership roles in private and voluntary sector organisations. She has authored over 12 books on leadership, including 'Successful Relationship Skills for Executives' and 'From Impossible to Possible: Beacon Leadership.'Today, Beacon continues developing leaders across healthcare, corporate and public sectors, proving that exceptional leadership emerges when individuals are given the right environment to discover their authentic potential. More information is available at neslyn.com.

