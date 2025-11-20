Perla Global Capital Advisors Partnership Agreement with Hong Kong Asset Management Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perla Global Capital Advisors signed Partnership with Hong Kong Foundation Asset Management Firm regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Based in Hong Kong it is one of the longest-standing Chinese funds with over 15 years track record and is the 2nd independent finance house listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange.The Foundation Asset Management Firm invests on behalf of investors globally, including pension and endowment funds, foundations, and family offices and are appointed external asset managers (EAMS) by UBS and Credit Suisse."We are extremely looking forward to work with such a prestigious FOUNDATION ASSET MANAGEMENT Firm ( http://famfundgroup.com ) to further accommodate our client's financing structures globally," Mr. Fernando Serrano, Managing Principal & Director stated. "We can consider financing requests up to $1 Billion USD per application addressing multiple industry sectors."Representative from FOUNDATION Asset Management Firm, stated " We are thrilled to have you join us and confident that yourexpertise will be a valuable asset to our company."About Perla Global Capital AdvisorsPerla Global Capital Advisors is a worldwide special situations investment banking advisory services firm serving the markets of USA, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa with origination and research in Australia, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Paris, and Singapore.Perla Global Capital Advisors provides clients with expertise in Advisory work for Debt and Equity Capital Formation, Structured Financing, Advisory work for Asset Reposition, Advisory work for Merger & Acquisitions, Advisory Work for Special Situations including restructurings, spinoffs, divestitures, cross-border Joint Ventures, Leverage Buyout, Management Buyout, defense strategies for hostile takeover or friendly shareholder buyout, liquidity events and planning for an exit strategy.For immediate contact:Fernando Serrano, Managing Principal & Director: Direct Tel 657-348-3764; Office Tel 844-244-5370Email: fserrano@perlacapitalgroup.comSource: Perla Global Capital Advisors Communications URL: www.perlacapitalgroup.com

