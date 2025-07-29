Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,612 in the last 365 days.

Perla Global Capital Advisors Obtains Default Judgment Against Empresas Ares SRL - Jose Alberto Gerardo Ares Guzman CEO

Perla Global Capital Advisors Obtains Default Judgment Against Empresas Ares SRL and Jose Alberto Gerardo Ares Guzman, Chief Executive Officer and Shareholder

Perla Global Capital has a high level of commitment to assist in capital and strategic planning to infuse foreign direct investment worldwide.”
— Fernando Serrano, Managing Principal & Director
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perla Global Capital Advisors ("Perla") announced today that Superior Court of California County of Los Angeles entered final judgement on July 23, 2025 against Empresas Ares SRL and Jose Alberto Gerardo Ares Guzman, Chief Executive Officer and Shareholder, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

A default judgment in the amount of $663,169.47 USD against Empresas Ares SRL for breach of contract and a default judgment in the amount of $525,575.36 USD against Jose Alberto Gerardo Ares Guzman, Chief Executive Officer and Shareholder for breach of guarantee, comprising of principal amount, interest, attorney fees and related costs for a total of $1,188,744.83 USD.

Perla Global Capital Adviosrs was represented by Holland & Knight, Miami and Los Angeles, in addition to Pellerano & Herrera, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Source: Superior Court of California County of Los Angeles Case Number 24STCV08439

Fernando Serrano, Managing Principal & Director
PERLA GLOBAL CAPITAL ADVISORS
+1 657-348-3764
fserrano@perlacapitalgroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Perla Global Capital Advisors Obtains Default Judgment Against Empresas Ares SRL - Jose Alberto Gerardo Ares Guzman CEO

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more