Perla Global Capital Advisors Obtains Default Judgment Against Empresas Ares SRL - Jose Alberto Gerardo Ares Guzman CEO

Perla Global Capital Advisors Obtains Default Judgment Against Empresas Ares SRL and Jose Alberto Gerardo Ares Guzman, Chief Executive Officer and Shareholder
A default judgment in the amount of $663,169.47 USD against Empresas Ares SRL for breach of contract and a default judgment in the amount of $525,575.36 USD against Jose Alberto Gerardo Ares Guzman, Chief Executive Officer and Shareholder for breach of guarantee, comprising of principal amount, interest, attorney fees and related costs for a total of $1,188,744.83 USD.
Perla Global Capital Adviosrs was represented by Holland & Knight, Miami and Los Angeles, in addition to Pellerano & Herrera, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Source: Superior Court of California County of Los Angeles Case Number 24STCV08439
Fernando Serrano, Managing Principal & Director
PERLA GLOBAL CAPITAL ADVISORS
+1 657-348-3764
fserrano@perlacapitalgroup.com
