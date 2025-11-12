Jocelyn Dola: Featured in Influential Women; Assistant Director of Health Care Administration, UF OB-GYN Dept.

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating Dedication and Impact in Advancing Healthcare AdministrationJocelyn, a dedicated healthcare administrator, currently serves as the Assistant Director of Health Care Administration in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Florida in Gainesville, a pivotal role she has held for three years.Armed with a Bachelor of Science from East Carolina University, Jocelyn is currently pursuing her Master of Science in Management at the University of Florida. This commitment to furthering her education exemplifies her dedication to enhancing her expertise in leadership and organizational strategy. With over a decade of experience in healthcare administration, Jocelyn has cultivated a robust foundation in academic medicine, excelling in strategic planning, healthcare finance, quality improvement initiatives, and academic research.Jocelyn’s ability to leverage technology and data analytics has enabled her to drive informed decision-making and implement meaningful improvements across complex healthcare systems. Her career showcases a steadfast commitment to patient-centered care and interdisciplinary collaboration. By successfully streamlining administrative processes and ensuring compliance with healthcare regulations, she fosters strong communication among multidisciplinary teams.At the heart of Jocelyn’s professional journey is a powerful philosophy: embracing the unknown. She believes that acknowledging her limitations is essential for growth, allowing her to learn from mistakes and evolve continually. This mindset has propelled her success and serves as a guiding principle in her life. One of her most notable achievements was her contribution to the expansion of a UF Health clinic and the launch of a perinatal mobile bus, which has been serving the community since spring 2025. The positive impact of this project brings Jocelyn immense joy and fulfillment.Jocelyn encourages young women entering the healthcare industry to embrace an open mind and a relentless desire to learn. “Healthcare is ever-growing; learning daily and actively seeking opportunities will become the building blocks of a rewarding and impactful career,” she advises.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Jocelyn is actively engaged in initiatives that support medical education and community health. She has played key roles in coordinating residency and fellowship programs and supporting outreach efforts, including mobile maternal health clinics that serve underserved populations. Her dedication to improving healthcare access and quality exemplifies her commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.Learn more about Jocelyn Dola:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jocelyn-dola or through UF Health, https://directory.ufhealth.org/dola-jocelyn Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

