Influential Women Spotlights Monique Samantha Laughlin: A Multilingual Leader in Administrative Excellence

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Efficiency and Collaboration as Office Manager at Authority Brands | One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating of NaplesMonique Samantha Laughlin is an accomplished multilingual administrative professional whose extensive experience in managing executive-level operations transcends borders. Currently serving as the Office Manager at Authority Brands | One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating of Naples, Monique has earned a stellar reputation for her exceptional organizational leadership, strategic planning, and operational management skills.Over her impressive career, Monique has held pivotal roles at esteemed organizations, including Griswold, American Health Marketplace, and UHY LLP. In these positions, she has provided critical support to audit, consulting, and international tax and consulting teams. Her global perspective was further enriched by her tenure in Madrid, Spain, where she worked as an Executive Office Assistant and Office Manager, enhancing her cultural fluency and adaptability in diverse environments.Fluent in both Spanish and French, Monique leverages her strong cross-cultural communication skills to foster collaboration and understanding in every role she undertakes. She attributes her career success to a solid foundation of expert knowledge, superior people skills, continuous education, and a genuine passion for mentoring others. These attributes have enabled her to deliver exceptional customer satisfaction and effectively lead teams across various operational domains, including administration, dispatch, and accounting.Monique believes in the importance of maintaining an open mind and embracing new challenges, stating, “The best career advice I’ve ever received is to always keep an open mind and be willing to try new things—you never know where growth and opportunity will come from.” Her inspiring message to young women entering the workforce is clear: “Go after what truly makes you happy—find your passion and let it guide your career path.”In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, Monique faces the challenge of keeping pace with new advancements while ensuring her team is trained to adapt effectively. She prioritizes taking initiative and responsibility for her actions, both professionally and personally, as key values that drive her success.Outside of her professional endeavors, Monique is dedicated to animal welfare and has volunteered with ANUV, advocating for the protection of stray animals. Her compassion, adaptability, and organizational talents make her a valuable asset in any office environment, solidifying her status as a respected leader in her field.Learn more about Monique Samantha Laughlin:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/monique-laughlin Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

