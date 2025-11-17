Influential Women Highlights Miriam Neville: Principal Consultant at MRN Consulting LLC

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pioneering Women in Construction and Veteran Leader Revolutionizing the IndustryMiami, Florida – Miriam Neville is an accomplished construction professional and U.S. Army veteran who has dedicated over 25 years to shaping the construction landscape. Armed with a Bachelor of Science Degree from Seminole State College of Florida, Miriam has expertly navigated roles in pre-construction, estimating, purchasing, and project management, establishing herself as a trusted authority in the field.As the Principal Consultant at MRN Consulting LLC, Miriam delivers senior-level expertise in estimating, change order management, and project controls, playing a pivotal role in high-profile projects, including resort and destination developments for Fortune-listed clients. Her extensive experience encompasses various sectors of the construction industry, having worked with specialty subcontractors, general contractors, consultants, and owner representatives. This diverse background grants her a unique perspective and the ability to seamlessly guide projects from initial concept through to successful closeout.In addition to her consulting expertise, Miriam is a fervent advocate for advancing women in the construction industry. Serving as President of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Miami Chapter, she is at the forefront of efforts to empower women and promote greater representation within the trades. Her leadership also extends to the Women in Construction Toastmasters Club, where she holds the position of Vice President of Public Relations. Through these platforms, she champions professional growth, cultivates leadership skills, and inspires the next generation of female construction leaders.Miriam’s commitment to excellence is further underscored by her professional certifications, including the Project Management Professional (PMP)designation and the CSI Construction Documents Technologist (CDT) certification. Her dedication to continuous improvement and advanced leadership training has earned her recognition for adaptability, strategic insight, and a results-driven approach to complex projects. She excels in building lasting partnerships with clients, trade partners, and industry stakeholders, ensuring successful outcomes at every stage of the project lifecycle.Reflecting on her journey, Miriam attributes her success to resilience, adaptability, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Her career, spanning three decades, has been marked by a series of transformative roles, including her tenure as Chief Estimator at McKenzie Construction and her current position providing cost estimating and change order management services to Carnival Corporation. Each opportunity has allowed her to grow, refine her skills, and deliver exceptional value, reinforcing her belief in the power of continuous learning and integrity.Miriam offers invaluable advice to young women aspiring to enter the construction industry: “Take the leap and trust yourself. Too often, we wait until we feel fully ready, but the truth is that growth comes from experience. If you have a passion or a vision, just do it—start the business, pursue the role, or step into leadership. Along the way, you will learn, adapt, and develop the confidence that only comes from taking action. Believe in your ability to succeed, surround yourself with supportive mentors and peers, and remember that every challenge is an opportunity to grow stronger.”Addressing current challenges in the construction industry, Miriam highlights the complexities of managing projects across multiple countries, where cultural and logistical differences can pose significant hurdles. However, she sees these challenges as opportunities for growth. “By fostering clear communication, building strong relationships, and aligning all stakeholders around shared goals, we can turn those differences into strengths,” she explains. Successful global projects demand not only technical expertise but also cultural awareness and adaptability, areas where Miriam believes the industry can expand and improve.Guided by the values of caring, passion, and connection, Miriam approaches every project and relationship with genuine concern for the people and outcomes involved. Her passion drives her motivation to excel, even in the face of adversity, while her commitment to networking fosters meaningful relationships that enrich both her career and the community.With her proven record of success and a commitment to continuous development, Miriam Neville stands as a trusted advisor, respected leader, and influential voice within the construction industry. Her work not only enhances project outcomes but also paves the way for a more inclusive and diverse workforce in construction. As she continues to lead by example, Miriam is poised to inspire future generations of women to pursue careers in this dynamic field. 