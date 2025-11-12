Julie Doherty selected as Top Naturopathic Doctor of the Year by IAOTP

Julie Doherty will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Julie Doherty, Certified Practitioner of Naturopathic Medicine, was recently selected as Top Naturopathic Doctor of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over four decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Doherty has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Doherty began her career by establishing her own Professional Naturopathic, Massage, and Natural Beauty Therapy Clinic, where she has supported thousands of individuals in reclaiming their health. Her work extends beyond clinical practice — she has lectured in schools, colleges, and community groups, and collaborated with healthcare professionals in hospitals, intensive care units, and home care settings.As a Certified Practitioner of Naturopathic Medicine, Ms. Doherty combines her health and life coaching with nutrition, herbal and homeopathic medicine. She is a world health leader in her field. She focuses on balancing the physical, emotional and spiritual aspects of healing, addressing the underlying causes of ill-health and disease. Her foundational beliefs emphasize that health is more important than wealth.After retiring from her clinical practice, Ms. Doherty now operates an online Health and Lifestyle support platform of Mastering a Life of Optimal Health, Happiness, and Vitality.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to Naturopathic Medicine, Herbal Medicine (Including Pain Management & Chronic Illness), Homoeopathy (including Autoimmune Deficiencies & Chronic Illness), Nutrition, Hormones, Inflammation & Detoxification, Reflexology, Psychology of Health – Brain Body Connection, Paediatric Medicine & Immune Dysfunctions, Homotoxicology Master Class, Sanum Therapy Advanced Medicine, Cancer Contact Support, Diagnosis & Treatment using Body Signs, Interpreting Pathology Tests, Shiatsu, Iridology, Swedish & Remedial Massage, Sports Injury Therapy, Counselling and Beauty Therapy & Aesthetics (Skin Care Specialist.)Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Doherty earned numerous diplomas and degrees in modelling and deportment, cosmetology and beauty therapy, massage therapy, herbal medicine, botanic medicine, diploma of homeopathy, nutrition, naturopathic medicine, health coaching, counselling, Jungian psychology, nutrition as medicine, and healthy diet strategies.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Doherty has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City next December for her selection of Top Naturopathic Doctor of the Year for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Doherty for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Doherty attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family. Her mission is to empower individuals to nurture their health and transform their lives.For more information please visit: file:///C:/Users/caran/Downloads/Julie-Doherty-Living-Legacy-of-Naturopathic-Healing-and-Empowerment.pdfAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.