GSSM Accepting Applications for Fall 2026; Priority Deadline February 15

HARTSVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM), a nationally ranked public residential high school specializing in advanced STEM education, is now accepting applications for the Class of 2028. The priority deadline for admission is February 15, 2026.

GSSM offers motivated high school students from across South Carolina the opportunity to live and learn in a community that values innovation, collaboration, and curiosity. Through advanced coursework, hands-on research, and mentorship opportunities, students explore their potential and prepare for success in college and beyond.

“I’m continually inspired by the drive and curiosity of the students who apply to our school,” said Jenifer L. Blair, Ed.D., vice president for enrollment management. “Here, students engage in hands-on projects, work with dedicated teachers and mentors, and gain experiences that prepare them for college and for making a meaningful impact in the world. If you’re looking for a place where you can be both inspired and encouraged to grow, I invite you to apply for admission. We can’t wait to see how you’ll contribute to the future of STEM.”

Families interested in visiting campus or learning more about GSSM’s programs can explore opportunities including Preview Days, Shadow Days, and online information sessions at www.scgssm.org/VisitUs.

To learn more about the application process or to start an application, visit www.scgssm.org/applyresidential.

About the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics

The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) is a nationally ranked top 10 public high school that exists to bring world-class STEM education to students across the state. Founded in 1988 by Gov. Carroll Campbell, GSSM is a state resource that offers a variety of programs including an intensive two-year residential high school, online courses, summer camps, and in-school experiences for students in 3rd through 12th grades. At GSSM challenge is viewed as a gateway to opportunity. Learn more about how we help students realize their full potential by visiting www.scgssm.org.

