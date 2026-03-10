South Carolina Governor’s Schools to Host 'Endless Opportunities' Information Sessions Across the State

The South Carolina Governor’s Schools are hosting a series of joint information sessions taking place April 20-23 across the state. The events will introduce prospective students and families to residential high school programs in agribusiness, the arts,

The SC Governor’s Schools to host joint information sessions for prospective students and families April 20-23, 2026 at locations across the state.

HARTSVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe (JDLH), the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities (SCGSAH), and the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) will host Endless Opportunities, a series of joint information sessions for prospective students and families this April.

South Carolina’s Governor’s Schools are public, residential high schools that serve students interested in pursuing advanced studies in agribusiness, the arts, or STEM disciplines. Tuition is free, though fees for meals and residential housing may apply. South Carolina students are eligible to apply for admission based on grade level.

Endless Opportunities is designed for students and families interested in learning more about the schools’ residential high school programs. Each one-hour session will feature presentations from the schools followed by a question-and-answer session with school representatives.

Information Session Dates and Locations

Monday, April 20

Richland Library Main Theater

1431 Assembly St., Columbia, SC 29201

6–7 p.m.

Monday, April 20

Piedmont Technical College, O’Dell Center

610 Emerald Road S., Greenwood, SC 29646

6:30–7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22

SIMT Building, Florence-Darlington Technical College

1951 Pisgah Road, Classroom 250

Florence, SC 29501

6:30–7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 23

Aiken County Public Library

314 Chesterfield St. S.W.

Aiken, SC 29801

6:30–7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 23

Dorchester County Library – North Charleston

8620 Patriot Blvd.

North Charleston, SC 29420

6:30–7:30 p.m.

To learn more or register to attend, visit EndlessOpportunitiesSC.com.

###

About the South Carolina Governor's School for Agriculture

The South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe (JDLH) is a public residential high school focused on providing a unique and challenging agricultural education program. Located in McCormick, S.C., on 1,310 acres of forest and farmland, students in grades 10–12 have the opportunity to receive hands-on training in agribusiness, forestry, equipment operation, land management, food science, and more. Summer camps, in-person fieldtrips, and adult learning opportunities are a fundamental element of the school's youth and community involvement. Learn more at delahowe.sc.gov.

About the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities

Located in Greenville, the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities cultivates young artists from across the state through pre-professional training in creative writing, dance, drama, music and visual arts. In the public residential high school, students refine their talents in an arts-centered community while receiving a nationally recognized academic education. Summer programs are available for rising seventh- through 12th-grade students. The Governor’s School also serves as a resource to teachers and students across South Carolina through comprehensive outreach programs that bring together artists, educators, community organizations and schools. Learn more at scgsah.org.

About the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics

The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) is a nationally ranked top 10 public high school that exists to bring world-class STEM education to students across the state. Founded in 1988 by Gov. Carroll Campbell, GSSM is a state resource that offers a variety of programs including an intensive two-year residential high school, online courses, summer camps, and in-school experiences for students in 3rd through 12th grades. At GSSM challenge is viewed as a gateway to opportunity. Learn more about how we help students realize their full potential by visiting www.scgssm.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.