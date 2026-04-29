Largest Private Donation in GSSM History Announced by DeLoach Family

Harris and Louise DeLoach make largest contribution in GSSM history

Harris and Louise DeLoach donate their home to the South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics

HARTSVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics (GSSM) and the GSSM Foundation announce the largest private donation in the school’s history from Harris E. and Louise H. DeLoach. The DeLoaches donated their home in Hartsville, SC, which will now be named the DeLoach House, to serve as the official residence for the GSSM president and as a site for GSSM educational programs.

Harris DeLoach, retired CEO and executive chairman of Sonoco Products Company, and his wife, Louise, have been devoted supporters of GSSM since its inception in 1988. While serving as chief legal counsel for Sonoco, Harris was instrumental in the formation of GSSM and the Foundation. He served on the GSSM Board of Trustees for six years and subsequently served on the GSSM Foundation Board for six years, where he spearheaded capital campaigns to establish an endowment and build the new campus in the early 2000’s. In 2009, GSSM presented Harris DeLoach with the Townes Award, its most prestigious honor.

“It was my honor to work as an original framer for the development of the Governor’s School in Hartsville and it has been with great pride to see it flourish to become the top public college preparatory institution in South Carolina and one of the top schools in the country,” DeLoach said “Louise and I can think of no better way to contribute to this legacy than to provide support to assure its long-term benefit for the best and brightest young men and women of South Carolina to receive the very best education available.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of following in Harris’s footsteps on several boards of Hartsville’s most impactful organizations, but none more impactful to the State of South Carolina than the Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics,” said Bob Brown, chairman of the GSSM Board of Trustees. “This gift from Harris and Louise is not only a vote of confidence in the current direction of the school but is also a message to those dedicated to improving the public school offerings of South Carolina that something great is happening at GSSM,” Brown added.

“Harris DeLoach played a vital role in the founding of GSSM in the late 1980s and has remained a steady guiding force ever since,” said Danny Dorsel ‘90, GSSM president. “Now, he and Louise are extending their legacy in a very personal and meaningful way. The DeLoach House will serve as an extension of the GSSM campus, creating new opportunities for school events and enriching educational experiences for our students. While words cannot fully express our gratitude to Mr. and Mrs. DeLoach for their extraordinary generosity, we are incredibly thankful and will honor their gift in every way we can.”

The DeLoaches were confident in making a major investment in GSSM. They hope their gift will inspire others to support this public-private partnership.

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