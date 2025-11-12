Pathroot Health Appoints Robert W. Pollack, MD as Chief Medical Advisor

Pathroot Health partners with treatment programs to support individuals and families from day one through the high-risk weeks and months after discharge. The platform keeps people connected with behavior-aware engagement, monitoring, and family-centered support.

Pathroot Health names Robert W. Pollack, MD, Chief Medical Advisor to advance clinical validation and expand adoption of its AI-driven recovery platform.

I’m pleased to join Pathroot Health at a time when evolving how we approach difficult-to-manage chronic diseases such as addiction has never been more important.” — Robert W. Pollack, MD, Chief Medical Advisor — Pathroot Health

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pathroot Health , a leader in AI-powered digital behavioral health, today appointed Robert W. Pollack, MD , as Chief Medical Advisor. In this role, Dr. Pollack will help validate clinical pathways, strengthen evidence-based outcomes, and accelerate rollout and adoption of Pathroot's recovery engagement platform that enables addiction treatment programs and clinical professionals to extend support to families beginning day one through long-term recovery. The platform helps reduce AMA/ACA discharges , retain reimbursement revenue, and improve outcomes by lowering relapse risk."Bob's ability to bridge clinical perspective with technology-driven care models is exactly what Pathroot needs at this pivotal stage," said Carolyn Bradfield, founder and CEO of Pathroot Health. "As we scale across health systems and care networks, Bob will ensure our initiatives are grounded in practice, deliver measurable outcomes, and support providers, patients, and their families.""I'm pleased to join Pathroot Health at a time when evolving how we approach difficult-to-manage chronic diseases such as addiction has never been more important. My goal is to ensure Pathroot's solutions align with clinician workflows, evidence-based care, and measurable impact for patients and healthcare systems." — Robert W. Pollack, MDFocus Areas for the Chief Medical Advisor• Validate clinical pathways and protocols aligned with Pathroot's platform.• Support pilot programs and guide real-world evidence generation to demonstrate value and outcomes.• Advise on clinician engagement, user adoption, and workflow integration.• Inform scalability across care settings and geographies.About Robert W. Pollack, MDDr. Pollack is a board-certified psychiatrist with more than 40 years of experience helping patients and advancing mental health care. A Yale graduate and Distinguished Life Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, he has also led a national managed health care organization. His current clinical focus includes genomics, rTMS, and ketamine therapy for treatment-resistant conditions.About Pathroot HealthPathroot Health partners with treatment programs to support individuals and families from day one through the high-risk weeks and months after discharge. The platform keeps people connected with behavior-aware engagement, monitoring, and family-centered support. AI-based predictive analytics surface early relapse risk and send timely alerts to providers and families so they can act before a setback. By extending care and empowering families, Pathroot helps programs sustain recovery, strengthen families, and reduce SUD's impact on communities. Learn more at https://pathroothealth.com

