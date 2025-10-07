Pathroot Health Launches Initiative to Help States Maximize CMS’s $50B Rural Health Transformation Funding

Pathroot Health empowers providers, employers, and payers to deliver value-based care by supporting patients and their families post-treatment with technology-driven engagement and monitoring solutions. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Program

Pathroot Health launches a national initiative to help state agencies craft competitive applications for CMS’s $50B Rural Health Transformation Program.

Delivering rural care is harder than ever. The RHT program offers a rare chance to change that. Pathroot partners with states to scale impact in addiction, chronic disease, and workforce development.” — Carolyn Bradfield, founder and CEO of Pathroot Health

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pathroot Health , a leader in AI-powered digital health, today announced a nationwide effort to help state agencies plan, write, and deliver competitive applications for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Program . The $50 billion initiative aims to strengthen chronic disease management, expand access, bolster behavioral health, and accelerate technology adoption across rural America.Under the RHT grant, each state can access $500 million in base funding ($100M year for 5 years) and compete for an additional $500 million by demonstrating credible plans for chronic disease management, sustainable access, workforce development, and innovative, technology-enabled care. Pathroot is supporting state Medicaid leaders and RHT workgroups to improve funding scores and deploy sustainable, measurable models of care."Delivering quality care in rural communities is harder than ever. CMS's RHT program is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform that," said Carolyn Bradfield , CEO of Pathroot Health. "We're working with state leaders to design scalable solutions that deliver measurable impact in addiction care, chronic disease management, and workforce development."How Pathroot Strengthens RHT ProposalsPathroot provides application-ready, vendor-neutral language and a proven platform that states can leverage to raise their competitiveness with CMS reviewers. Areas of support include:• Chronic Disease Management & Family Portal — A centralized, mobile-first hub that equips families and caregivers to support loved ones living with addiction, COPD, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer's and dementia, chronic kidney disease, and diabetes.• Rural Provider Enablement — Seamless integration with primary care, FQHCs, RHCs, and community-based providers to coordinate care and data-sharing.• Workforce Development — Online micro-lessons, certifications, job aids, and continuing education for clinicians, pharmacists, EMTs, NPs, and CHWs.Pathroot's HIPAA-compliant enterprise platform integrates telehealth, EMRs, and state data systems to power predictive analytics and outcomes reporting. The platform's modular, white-label design helps states deploy quickly and at scale.Live Briefing – October 8Pathroot will host a live stream on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at 1:00 PM ET to explain the RHT program, outline application strategies, and show how advocates can engage state workgroups. Register here: Pathroot LiveAbout Pathroot HealthPathroot Health transforms how substance use disorder (SUD) care is delivered by partnering with treatment programs to provide a virtual, family-first layer of support from day one of treatment through the high-risk weeks and months after discharge. Using AI-based predictive analytics, Pathroot identifies early relapse risk and sends timely alerts so providers and families can act before a setback. By extending care and empowering families, Pathroot helps programs sustain recovery, strengthen families, and reduce the impact of SUD on communities. Learn more at https://pathroothealth.com

