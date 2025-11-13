Ranger MediaLab Introduces Conversion Rate Optimization Package for U.S. Businesses Running Google Ads

If their websites or landing pages aren't set up to convert that traffic efficiently, they’re leaving serious revenue on the table.” — Greg Ranger

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ranger MediaLab, a digital advertising firm specializing in Google Ads management for high-revenue companies, has introduced a dedicated Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) service to help U.S. businesses increase the return on their ad spend. The new offering is designed to support companies already investing heavily in paid search by improving on-site performance and user experience, two factors that directly affect campaign profitability.The CRO package comes as part of the business’s broader performance marketing stack, which includes full-service ad account management, copywriting, landing page support, tracking configuration, and AI-driven bid optimization. According to the firm, the new CRO service is geared toward companies already running substantial Google Ads campaigns but struggling to convert paid clicks into measurable revenue.“Our clients are spending tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars each month on paid traffic,” said Greg Ranger for Ranger MediaLab. “If their websites or landing pages aren't set up to convert that traffic efficiently, they’re leaving serious revenue on the table.”As a Google Ads agency , the company works with businesses generating seven or eight figures in annual revenue, many of which are in e-commerce, professional services, or high-ticket local industries. The company emphasizes hands-on management and positions itself as a high-performance partner and not a volume-based ad shop. The CRO package is designed to audit and upgrade the full conversion funnel, from ad creative to call-to-action design, site speed, and analytics setup.Their CRO offering focuses on maximizing return from existing paid traffic by improving how landing pages and websites convert visitors into leads or customers. The service complements the agency’s Google Ads management by addressing post-click performance, helping clients increase profitability without raising ad spend. CRO is integrated into their broader campaign strategy, which includes ad creative, audience targeting, and real-time optimization through AI tools.In addition to national campaigns, Ranger MediaLab provides Google local ads services for companies targeting region-specific markets. These services are tailored to businesses that rely on foot traffic, regional branding, or localized lead generation, such as law firms, medical clinics, dealerships, and home services providers. The agency offers full support across local campaign setup, location targeting, Google Business Profile integration, and ongoing performance optimization.About Ranger MediaLabA U.S.-based digital advertising agency that specializes in Google Ads strategy and conversion optimization for high-revenue businesses. With over $52 million in managed ad spend and nearly a decade of experience, the firm offers hands-on campaign management, technical tracking support, and performance-driven solutions for companies in industries such as e-commerce, professional services, and local lead generation.

