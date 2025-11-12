Dscout Announces Co-Lab Continued 2025: The Emerging Shape of a New UX

Virtual event brings together leaders from Disney, Headspace, Salesforce, and more to explore what’s next for UX and design leadership.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dscout, the flexible experience research platform for capturing in-context insights, today announced the return of Co-Lab Continued, a two-day virtual event taking place November 12–13, 2025.

Following the success of its annual in-person conference for UX leaders, Co-Lab, this year’s theme, “The Emerging Shape of a New UX”, invites researchers, designers, and product leaders to reimagine how they show up, lead, and design in a world that’s changing faster than ever.

Featuring experts from Disney, Headspace, Salesforce, Vodafone, Capital One, Voya Financial, and more, Co-Lab Continued 2025 will offer an energizing mix of live conversations and replay sessions from the most thought-provoking moments of Co-Lab 2025. Attendees can expect actionable insights, adaptable frameworks, and fresh ways to build clarity and creativity into their work.

“At Dscout, we believe the future of UX isn’t just about new tools or technologies, it’s about new ways of thinking and working,” said Michael Winnick, Founder and CEO of Dscout. “Co-Lab Continued brings those ideas to a wider community, helping more teams find clarity, connection, and creativity in this moment of change.”

Event details

What: Co-Lab Continued 2025, presented by Dscout

When: November 12–13, 2025

Where: Virtual – Register at dscout.com/events/co-lab-continued-2025

Cost: Free to attend

Featured speakers include:

- Megan Blocker, Director of Research & Insights, Justworks: "Cracking the Code on Insights Fluency: A Framework for Cross-Functional Confidence"

- Katherine Cuyler, Associate Director of UX Research, Spring Health: "UX Research vs. Product Discovery"

- Sabrina Kang, Principal Researcher, Salesforce: "The 4C Cycle: A Researcher’s Guide to Ethical AI Collaboration"

- Christelle Ngnoumen, AVP of Behavioral Research, Voya Financial: "The Balance Blueprint: Save, Reinvest, and Reinvent Your Time"

This year’s event will also feature a highly anticipated product keynote from Bridget Bidlack, Chief Product Officer, and Jonathan Fairman, VP of Emerging Product at Dscout, unveiling the company’s latest innovations in research recruiting, study design, and AI-powered analysis.

The keynote will spotlight expanded recruiting options made possible through Dscout’s new partnership with Respondent, giving researchers greater flexibility and access to high-quality participants. It will also introduce a suite of AI-driven research tools designed to make study creation and analysis faster, smarter, and more human.

Key capabilities include:

- Explore your data: Interact directly with mission data using natural language to ask questions, surface trends, and test hypotheses in real time—with full, source-backed context.

- Refine your questions: Receive instant, research-informed feedback to sharpen survey language and ensure participant-centered clarity.

- Dynamic follow-ups: Automatically generate thoughtful, context-aware follow-up questions from “talk out loud” responses, enriching insights without increasing participant burden.

- Notable moments: Identify key emotions, reactions, and turning points in interviews, making it easier to uncover and share the human stories that drive your work.

Looking back on 2025, the product team will also highlight two major platform enhancements that have helped researchers work smarter and collaborate more effectively:

- Multi-variate testing: Eliminate the need to juggle multiple surveys or usability tests by testing up to three variants within a single mission. Researchers can randomize entire sets of tasks or questions and evenly distribute participants across versions—ideal for both multi-concept and single-concept testing, making comparative studies more efficient and unbiased.

- Question banks: Simplify project setup and improve consistency by saving, organizing, and reusing go-to questions and answer options within Dscout. Teams can quickly add vetted questions to new studies, ensure standardization across projects, and enable easier collaboration among researchers, designers, and product managers.

Anyone working in UX, design, product, or research, or anyone curious about how research can shape the future, is invited to join this two-day experience of discovery, conversation, and community. Register for Co-Lab Continued today.

About Dscout

Dscout is a flexible Experience Research Platform for capturing in-context insights from high-quality participants. Leading brands use Dscout to test ideas, iterate quickly, collaborate, and build confidently. Learn more at dscout.com.

