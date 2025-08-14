Dscout Launches Partner Panels with Respondent to Expand Access to Global Research Participants

Introducing Dscout's Partner Panels

Quantity meets quality: Dscout now connects researchers to over 3 million participants, with the depth and influence you expect from Dscout’s platform.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dscout, the flexible experience research platform trusted by leading brands, today announced the launch of Partner Panels: a new recruiting solution that expands access to over 3 million global participants, without the need to leave the Dscout platform.

The first integration is with Respondent, a leading qualitative recruiting provider, giving researchers an immediate boost in reach while maintaining the quality and workflow Dscout is known for.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Dscout to make our panel of more than 3 million consumers and professionals available to recruit directly from their platform,” said Jack Pratten, CEO & Founder of Respondent. “With access to a deep panel of high-quality participants, it’s easier than ever for Dscout’s customers to get closer to the thoughts, feelings, and behaviors of their users.”

Partner Panels lets researchers find the right participants for even the most niche or international studies, without the usual tool-switching, data handoffs, or subscription juggling. Screen, select, and launch all within Dscout. “With Partner Panels, we’re solving the dual challenge of speed and specificity,” said Bridget Bidlack, Chief Product Officer at Dscout. “Whether you’re looking for hard-to-reach audiences or scaling research across geographies, you can now do it faster—and without compromising on depth or quality.”

What Partner Panels means for Dscout customers:

- Access to 3M+ participants across demographics, geographies, and industries

- Faster recruiting for specialized or niche audiences

- More inclusive and globally representative research

- Streamlined recruiting workflows that eliminate switching between tools

- Continued rigor with Dscout’s signature platform and participant management tools

Dscout’s proprietary panel of high-quality, high-engagement Scouts remains a core differentiator. With Partner Panels, customers now have even more ways to match their study needs—whether recruiting from Scouts, trusted partners, Private Panels, or bringing their own.

This new capability strengthens Dscout’s competitive edge in a rapidly evolving research landscape, delivering both scale and substance in one seamless workflow. While other platforms offer access to external panels, Dscout’s solution is fully integrated, so researchers can stay focused on insights, not logistics.

To learn more about Partner Panels, visit www.dscout.com.

About Dscout

Dscout is a flexible Experience Research Platform for capturing in-context insights from high-quality participants. Leading brands use Dscout to test ideas, iterate quickly, collaborate, and build confidently. Learn more at dscout.com.

About Respondent

Respondent hosts one of the world’s largest and most diverse on-demand research panels for B2B and B2C participants. With 3 million participants across the world ready to be recruited in minutes, the platform is trusted by thousands of the world’s best research teams.

