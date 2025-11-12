KROWN TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES SIX-FIGURE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH COINTELEGRAPH TO AMPLIFY QUANTUM-SECURE INNOVATION

Krown x CoinTelegraph

Alliance With the World’s Leading Crypto Media Brand Expands Krown and Quantum eMotion’s Reach Across 200+ Global Outlets and Millions of Blockchain Readers

Quantum eMotion Inc. (OTCQB:QNCCF)

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Technologies, Inc., developer of the Camelot Ecosystem and the Krown Blockchain, today announced a six-figure strategic marketing partnership with CoinTelegraph, the most trusted, and largest global media company in blockchain and cryptocurrency. The agreement, which runs through 2026, will bring unmatched exposure for Krown’s ecosystem and its flagship quantum-secured wallet, Qastle, developed in collaboration with Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC | OTCQB: QNCCF | FSE: 34Q0).

CoinTelegraph reaches over 2.8 million followers and readers across its web and social media platforms. Through this partnership, Krown’s news, features and releases will appear not only on CoinTelegraph’s primary site but also through TheBlock.co, BeInCrypto.com, Bitcoin.com, and 200 + partner outlets worldwide, ensuring maximum global visibility across the entire crypto-media landscape.

“CoinTelegraph doesn’t select its partners casually — they align with innovators defining blockchain’s next era,” said James Stephens, CEO of Krown Technologies. “This collaboration places Krown and Quantum eMotion at the forefront of quantum-secure blockchain awareness, reaching millions across every major crypto publication.”

Beginning November 17, 2025, the campaign will feature exclusive sponsored content, banner takeovers, and thought-leadership articles focused on the growing need for quantum-safe cybersecurity in blockchain. The initiative follows Krown’s global launch of Qastle Wallet, the world’s first quantum-secure hot wallet, which debuted November 1 and quickly earned nearly 150 five-star reviews across app stores.

Built using Quantum eMotion’s QRNG2 (Quantum Random Number Generator) and a post-quantum encryption framework, Qastle safeguards wallet keys and transactions against both classical and quantum-era threats.

“Being featured and distributed through CoinTelegraph’s network is a major step toward mainstream adoption of quantum cybersecurity,” said Dr. Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion. “Together with Krown, we’re making post-quantum protection a practical reality.”

This partnership not only reinforces Krown’s marketing strategy but also broadens Quantum eMotion’s brand visibility within the blockchain ecosystem, highlighting its Entropy-as-a-Service (EaaS) model and next-generation encryption standards.

ABOUT KROWN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Krown Technologies is the developer of the Camelot Ecosystem, a multi-utility blockchain platform featuring over 30 products, including the Krown Blockchain, KrownDEX, KrownTrade, and Qastle Wallet. Built on a proof-of-stake architecture and fortified with quantum-secure cryptography, Krown is building the world’s largest and most rewarding blockchain ecosystem.

ABOUT QUANTUM eMOTION CORP. (QeM)

Quantum eMotion (TSXV: QNC | OTCQB: QNCCF | FSE: 34Q0) is a Canadian technology company commercializing next-generation quantum random-number generation and post-quantum cryptography solutions for encryption, authentication, and digital asset security. Its QRNG2 technology powers Krown’s Qastle Wallet and future quantum-secured infrastructure.

ABOUT COINTELEGRAPH

Founded in 2013, CoinTelegraph is the world’s largest independent digital media resource covering blockchain technology, cryptocurrency assets and fintech innovation. With over 2.8 million followers and readers worldwide and syndication across TheBlock.co, BeInCrypto.com, Bitcoin.com, and 200 + partner outlets, CoinTelegraph delivers trusted coverage to the global crypto industry.

