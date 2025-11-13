Krown Network Announces Native Integration of XRP into Qastle — The World’s First Quantum-Secured Hot Wallet

Krown-QeM-Qastle-XRP Qastle Name Graphic with phone

Krown Network bridges global liquidity and transaction-driven revenue with the $700B XRP ecosystem, and adds quantum security with Qastle Wallet

Quantum eMotion (OTCQB:QNCCF)

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Technologies, Inc., developer of the Krown Network, today announced the native integration of XRP into its Quantum-Secured Hot Wallet, Qastle — now live on the Apple App Store, Google Play, and QastleWallet.com.

This marks a major leap in digital asset accessibility and post-quantum security, as Qastle becomes one of the first wallets in the world to support XRP natively — not as a wrapped or synthetic asset, but as a fully integrated, on-chain cryptocurrency.

Redefining Digital Asset Security

Built in partnership with Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC | OTCQB: QNCCF | FSE: 34Q), Qastle employs QRNG2 (Quantum Random Number Generator) technology to generate true entropy at the hardware level, ensuring encryption keys are truly unpredictable and quantum-resistant.

This level of protection is critical in an age when over $2.8 billion in assets were stolen from hot wallets in the past three years due to entropy-related vulnerabilities. Qastle’s integration of XRP combines speed, liquidity, and real-world utility with next-generation quantum defense — setting a new global benchmark for wallet security.

Native Integration vs. Wrapped Tokens

Unlike wrapped assets, which rely on third-party custodians and introduce counterparty risk, native XRP integration ensures direct blockchain interaction. This means every XRP transaction conducted within Qastle happens natively, without bridging, synthetic minting, or exposure to intermediary platforms.

This design aligns with Qastle’s mission of true self-custody, ensuring that users retain full control and sovereignty over their digital assets — a value fundamental to Krown’s quantum-secured ecosystem.

Economic Impact & Ecosystem Growth

XRP remains one of the most transacted digital assets globally, with an average daily trading volume exceeding $2 billion and over $700 billion in yearly flow through wallets and exchanges combined. By enabling native XRP support, Qastle positions itself to capture a meaningful share of this volume, creating ongoing revenue streams through transaction, swap, and gas fees — all secured by quantum-grade encryption.

As millions of XRP holders seek safer alternatives for their assets, Qastle offers a frictionless, enterprise-grade solution ready for mainstream adoption — driving value not only to the Krown ecosystem but also to Quantum eMotion, which earns technology licensing revenue through each transaction secured by its QRNG2 technology.

Expanding Quantum Infrastructure

The addition of XRP marks a major milestone in Krown Technologies’ roadmap to integrate the top 20 cryptocurrencies natively into Qastle by 2026. This expansion solidifies Krown’s mission to become the world’s most rewarding and quantum-secured blockchain ecosystem.

About Qastle

Qastle is the world’s first Quantum-Secured Hot Wallet, designed and developed by Krown Technologies, Inc. in collaboration with Quantum eMotion Corp. Powered by true entropy generation, post-quantum cryptography, and multi-layer authentication, Qastle provides unmatched digital asset protection and multi-platform accessibility — across mobile, desktop, and browser extensions.

Website: https://qastlewallet.com

About Krown Technologies, Inc.

Krown Technologies, Inc. is the developer of the Krown Network, a next-generation quantum-secured blockchain ecosystem integrating 30+ products spanning DeFi, AI, wallets, tokenization, and enterprise solutions.

Website: https://krown.network

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC | OTCQB: QNCCF | FSE: 34Q) is a Canadian technology company leading innovation in quantum-secure solutions through its QRNG2 technology, a proprietary Quantum Random Number Generator that provides true entropy for cryptographic applications across blockchain, IoT, and fintech sectors.

Website: https://quantumemotion.com



Media Contact

Krown Technologies, Inc.

Press & Media Inquiries

📧 media@krown.network

🌐 https://krown.network

Quantum eMotion Corp.

Investor Relations

📧 info@quantumemotion.com

🌐 https://quantumemotion.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.