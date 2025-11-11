Senate Resolution 184 Printer's Number 1300
PENNSYLVANIA, November 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1300
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
184
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY YAW, CULVER, BARTOLOTTA, VOGEL AND STEFANO,
NOVEMBER 11, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 11, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating October 28, 2025, as "Propane Legislative Day" in
Pennsylvania to highlight propane as a fuel source, as well
as the industry's important role in assisting the residents
of this Commonwealth meet their unique energy needs.
WHEREAS, Propane has been helping Americans meet their energy
needs for more than 100 years; and
WHEREAS, Propane is a clean burning and low-carbon fuel that
provides essential energy to residential, commercial, industrial
and agricultural customers across Pennsylvania ensuring that a
variety of market sectors can thrive; and
WHEREAS, Propane is nontoxic and a federally designated
clean, alternative fuel that reduces emissions and improves air
quality; and
WHEREAS, Propane is commonly used as fuel for engine
applications, including forklifts, generators, mowers, farm
irrigation engines, fleet vehicles and school buses and when
used as a vehicle fuel, propane is known as propane autogas; and
WHEREAS, Propane autogas is the most widely used alternative
fuel for school buses with Pennsylvania ranking fourth in the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
