Senate Resolution 184 Printer's Number 1300

PENNSYLVANIA, November 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1300

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

184

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY YAW, CULVER, BARTOLOTTA, VOGEL AND STEFANO,

NOVEMBER 11, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 11, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating October 28, 2025, as "Propane Legislative Day" in

Pennsylvania to highlight propane as a fuel source, as well

as the industry's important role in assisting the residents

of this Commonwealth meet their unique energy needs.

WHEREAS, Propane has been helping Americans meet their energy

needs for more than 100 years; and

WHEREAS, Propane is a clean burning and low-carbon fuel that

provides essential energy to residential, commercial, industrial

and agricultural customers across Pennsylvania ensuring that a

variety of market sectors can thrive; and

WHEREAS, Propane is nontoxic and a federally designated

clean, alternative fuel that reduces emissions and improves air

quality; and

WHEREAS, Propane is commonly used as fuel for engine

applications, including forklifts, generators, mowers, farm

irrigation engines, fleet vehicles and school buses and when

used as a vehicle fuel, propane is known as propane autogas; and

WHEREAS, Propane autogas is the most widely used alternative

fuel for school buses with Pennsylvania ranking fourth in the

