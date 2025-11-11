Senate Bill 1079 Printer's Number 1301

PENNSYLVANIA, November 11 - deny issuance or renewal of a license or approval provided

under this act.

(5) Require prospective and existing applicants and

licensees to submit to fingerprinting by the Pennsylvania

State Police, who shall submit the fingerprints to the

Federal Bureau of Investigation or an agency approved by the

department for purposes of verifying the identity of the

individual and obtaining records of criminal arrest and

convictions.

(6) Promulgate rules and regulations necessary for the

administration and enforcement of this act. Except as

provided in section 1903, regulations shall be adopted as

provided under the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240),

referred to as the Commonwealth Documents Law, and the act of

June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as the Regulatory

Review Act.

(7) Require each person that holds a license issued

under this act to provide the periodic reports required of

licensees under this act.

Section 302. Sale, manufacturing, distribution, operation and

use of skill video game systems.

The sale, distribution, operation, possession, transportation

and use of a skill video game system in compliance with this act

are authorized in this Commonwealth. A skill video game system

shall not be deemed:

(1) A lottery, gambling device, slot machine, device

intrinsically connected with gambling or coin-operated

amusement device.

(2) "Games of chance" as defined under section 103 of

the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156), known as the

20250SB1079PN1301 - 10 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30