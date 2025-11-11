Senate Bill 1079 Printer's Number 1301
PENNSYLVANIA, November 11 - deny issuance or renewal of a license or approval provided
under this act.
(5) Require prospective and existing applicants and
licensees to submit to fingerprinting by the Pennsylvania
State Police, who shall submit the fingerprints to the
Federal Bureau of Investigation or an agency approved by the
department for purposes of verifying the identity of the
individual and obtaining records of criminal arrest and
convictions.
(6) Promulgate rules and regulations necessary for the
administration and enforcement of this act. Except as
provided in section 1903, regulations shall be adopted as
provided under the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240),
referred to as the Commonwealth Documents Law, and the act of
June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as the Regulatory
Review Act.
(7) Require each person that holds a license issued
under this act to provide the periodic reports required of
licensees under this act.
Section 302. Sale, manufacturing, distribution, operation and
use of skill video game systems.
The sale, distribution, operation, possession, transportation
and use of a skill video game system in compliance with this act
are authorized in this Commonwealth. A skill video game system
shall not be deemed:
(1) A lottery, gambling device, slot machine, device
intrinsically connected with gambling or coin-operated
amusement device.
(2) "Games of chance" as defined under section 103 of
the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156), known as the
