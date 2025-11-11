Senate Resolution 188 Printer's Number 1304
PENNSYLVANIA, November 11 - WHEREAS, Resource adequacy by PJM has played a more
significant role for Pennsylvania since 1997, with the enactment
of the Electricity Generation Customer Choice and Competition
Act, which restructured the electric industry, removing
generation from jurisdiction under the Pennsylvania Public
Utility Commission; and
WHEREAS, Membership in PJM offered benefits such as enhanced
reliability and access to a broader electricity market, but also
potential impacts on electric rates and adequate generation
resources for this Commonwealth in the future; and
WHEREAS, Since joining PJM and through 2024, Pennsylvania
customers have enjoyed competitive energy prices and cost
savings from the PJM electricity market; and
WHEREAS, PJM conducts capacity auctions for the PJM planning
year that runs from June 1 to May 31 each year with the primary
objective of incentivizing power plant owners and operations to
develop, permit, construct and bring into operation new power
plants to meet the increasing electric demands of customers in
Pennsylvania and across PJM; and
WHEREAS, In July 2024, PJM conducted the capacity auction for
June 2025 through May 2026 planning year, which resulted in the
increase from $29.50 per megawatt (MW) day, for the period June
2024 through May 2025, to $270.35 per MW day, a 600% increase
from the prior year, effective June 2025 through May 2026, with
an estimated increase in prices paid by Pennsylvania customers
of $2.2 billion in capacity market payments to the power plant
owners in PJM; and
WHEREAS, As a result of this PJM capacity market cost
increase to Pennsylvania customers, Governor Shapiro, in
December 2024, filed a complaint against PJM at the Federal
