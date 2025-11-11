Senate Bill 1088 Printer's Number 1306

PENNSYLVANIA, November 11 - this Commonwealth who defended the nation's capital during the

Civil War.

§ 2202. Observance of First Defenders Day as legal holiday.

(a) Legislative findings and declarations.--The General

Assembly finds and declares as follows:

(1) On April 18, 1861, in response to President Abraham

Lincoln's call for troops to defend the nation's capital

following the commencement of the Civil War, five volunteer

militia units from this Commonwealth were the first to arrive

in Washington, DC.

(2) These units became known as the "First Defenders,"

and their prompt response symbolized this Commonwealth's

leadership and commitment to preserving the Union.

(3) The First Defenders included members of the Allen

Infantry (Allentown), the Logan Guards (Lewistown), the

Washington Artillerists (Pottsville), the National Light

Infantry (Pottsville) and the Ringgold Light Artillery

(Reading).

(4) The heroism, patriotism and sacrifice of these

volunteer militias deserve lasting recognition by this

Commonwealth.

(b) Designation.--The General Assembly designates April 18

of each year as First Defenders Day in Pennsylvania.

(c) Proclamation.--The Governor shall annually issue a

proclamation encouraging all residents, schools and veterans'

organizations to observe First Defenders Day in Pennsylvania

with appropriate programs, ceremonies and activities to honor

the contributions of the First Defenders and all Pennsylvanians

who served in defense of the nation during the Civil War.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

