Senate Bill 1088 Printer's Number 1306
PENNSYLVANIA, November 11 - this Commonwealth who defended the nation's capital during the
Civil War.
§ 2202. Observance of First Defenders Day as legal holiday.
(a) Legislative findings and declarations.--The General
Assembly finds and declares as follows:
(1) On April 18, 1861, in response to President Abraham
Lincoln's call for troops to defend the nation's capital
following the commencement of the Civil War, five volunteer
militia units from this Commonwealth were the first to arrive
in Washington, DC.
(2) These units became known as the "First Defenders,"
and their prompt response symbolized this Commonwealth's
leadership and commitment to preserving the Union.
(3) The First Defenders included members of the Allen
Infantry (Allentown), the Logan Guards (Lewistown), the
Washington Artillerists (Pottsville), the National Light
Infantry (Pottsville) and the Ringgold Light Artillery
(Reading).
(4) The heroism, patriotism and sacrifice of these
volunteer militias deserve lasting recognition by this
Commonwealth.
(b) Designation.--The General Assembly designates April 18
of each year as First Defenders Day in Pennsylvania.
(c) Proclamation.--The Governor shall annually issue a
proclamation encouraging all residents, schools and veterans'
organizations to observe First Defenders Day in Pennsylvania
with appropriate programs, ceremonies and activities to honor
the contributions of the First Defenders and all Pennsylvanians
who served in defense of the nation during the Civil War.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
