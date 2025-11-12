Innovation: Africa Launches AI Development Program to Advance Sustainability of Solar Water Systems Across Rural Africa

Solar-powered pumping system in Malawi

Innovation: Africa launches an AI initiative to boost solar water system sustainability, ensuring reliable clean water across rural Africa.

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation: Africa (iA), the nonprofit bringing solar-powered clean water and electricity to rural African villages, today announced the launch of a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) development initiative to advance long-term sustainability and system reliability across Sub-Saharan Africa.

This initiative marks the next phase in Innovation: Africa’s technology roadmap, building advanced AI-driven tools to enhance predictive maintenance, safeguard water quality, optimize field engineering logistics, and leverage satellite intelligence to expand water access efficiently and sustainably across remote rural regions.

“We are entering a new chapter in rural water innovation,” said Sivan Yaari, Founder & CEO of Innovation: Africa. “AI will enable us to go further, faster - safeguarding water access for communities and strengthening the sustainability of every system we install.”

Innovation Sparked by Breakthrough Collaboration with Microsoft Engineers:

The AI program was catalyzed during a Microsoft Garage Hackathon, where Microsoft engineers partnered with Innovation: Africa to explore predictive machine-learning models - leveraging big data including system performance, local weather patterns, geography, and groundwater quality - to forecast potential maintenance needs before breakdowns occur.

“Our team was honored to partner with Innovation: Africa on this transformative mission,” said Maayan Waknine, Principal Manager at Microsoft Israel. “Using AI to help ensure reliable access to clean water is a powerful example of how technology can be a true force for good. Together, we’re proving how data and compassion can change lives.”.

Addressing One of the Most Persistent Global Water Challenges:

Broken wells are among the biggest challenges in the clean water sector, leaving millions without access to safe water due to limited maintenance capacity and lack of real-time monitoring. Innovation: Africa’s proprietary remote-monitoring technology has already transformed rural water maintenance - providing real-time visibility into the performance of nearly 1,400 solar water systems across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Building on this foundation, the new multi-year AI development plan lays the groundwork for predictive maintenance and smarter resource deployment, enabling engineering teams across six African countries to one day proactively identify systems at risk, optimize field operations, and safeguard continuous access to clean water for millions.

Innovation: Africa is an award-winning non-profit organization using Israeli solar technology to bring clean water and light to remote communities across Sub-Saharan Africa. Since 2008, we’ve powered over 1,400 villages, providing clean water to nearly 6 million people - improving health, boosting agriculture, and driving local economic growth.

What sets us apart is our 10-year sustainability guarantee and our UN-awarded remote monitoring system, which tracks every project in real time to ensure rapid maintenance and long-term success. Through local training and community partnerships, we empower villages to thrive independently.

