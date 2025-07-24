Innovation: Africa Partners with The Ghetto Kids to Shine a Spotlight on Africa’s Water Crisis and Inspire Global Action

The Ghetto Kids dance to celebrate a village in Uganda getting access to clean water for the first time

KAMPALA, UGANDA, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation: Africa, an award‑winning clean water NGO delivering solar‑powered solutions across rural Africa, is proud to announce a meaningful partnership with Uganda’s globally celebrated Ghetto Kids. Together, they’ve launched a dynamic campaign spotlighting the continent’s water crisis and the life‑changing impact of clean water as taps open and a village celebrates - capturing the joy, dignity, and hope that flow from this transformative moment in community life.

As part of the collaboration, the Ghetto Kids visited a remote village in Karamoja, one of the regions most deeply affected by water scarcity, where clean water flowed for the first time thanks to Innovation: Africa’s solar-powered water system. The Ghetto Kids danced, played, and celebrated with local children, helping to shine a global spotlight on the urgent need for sustainable water solutions.

“Karamoja is one of the regions most deeply affected by the water crisis. Children are forced to walk for hours every day to find water, and lives are lost to preventable diseases,” said Sivan Yaari, Founder and CEO of Innovation: Africa. “This partnership helps us tell that story in a way that connects with people’s hearts, while showing what sustainable change truly looks like when communities gain access to clean water.”

Across Africa, every day more than 1,000 people - mostly children - die from water-related diseases, while millions of children sacrifice their education and safety just to fetch water for their families.

“We saw how hard life is without clean water, and how everything changes when it finally comes,” said Dauda Kavuma, Founder of the Ghetto Kids. “This issue touched our hearts, and we’re proud to help raise awareness and bring hope through this partnership.”

Since 2008, Innovation: Africa has provided solar energy and clean water to more than 5.9 million people in 1,400 villages across 10 African countries. In Uganda alone, Innovation: Africa has transformed 270 villages, impacting over 1 million people. Using Israeli solar technology, the organization installs solar-powered water pumping systems that offer a reliable, sustainable solution, while empowering communities to build healthier, more prosperous futures.

This campaign is part of Innovation: Africa’s ongoing mission to inspire support from individuals, corporations, and philanthropists worldwide, helping to end water poverty through scalable, community-led solutions.

About Innovation: Africa

Innovation: Africa is an award-winning non-profit transforming lives by bringing clean water to remote communities in Sub-Saharan Africa. Since 2008, we've empowered 1,300 villages and impacted 5.9 million people through solar-powered water solutions that improve health, boost agriculture, and foster economic independence. What sets us apart is our 10-year sustainability guarantee. Unlike many WASH projects, which fail within a few years, our projects thrive, thanks to a UN-awarded remote monitoring system that enables real-time tracking and quick issue resolution. We also prioritize community empowerment through training programs and economic opportunities. Our solar-powered systems reduce CO₂ emissions, and we're working toward issuing Gold Standard carbon credits, reinforcing our commitment to both people and the planet. Learn more: www.innoafrica.org

About the Ghetto Kids

The Ghetto Kids are a Ugandan-based NGO and world-renowned dance group using the power of music, movement, and storytelling to uplift underprivileged children. Founded to provide shelter, education, and opportunity through the arts, they’ve become global icons - performing on stages like Britain’s Got Talent and going viral with millions of fans around the world. Through movement, music, and unshakable spirit, The Ghetto Kids inspire hope and amplify African talent, transforming lives and changing perceptions of African youth. Learn more: www.inspireghettokidsug.org

Dancing for Change

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.