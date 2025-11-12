Martin Valen Expands Black Friday Campaign
Martin Valen has started the Black Friday campaign early this year. The campaign will be live till the end of the month.
Following its earlier announcement about deepening ties with hip-hop culture and refining its production systems, Martin Valen now brings that renewed energy into the biggest shopping season of the year. The brand’s improved operational flow and expanded warehouse network have created the foundation for a faster, smoother experience. It makes this extended Black Friday campaign possible.
Running through most of November, the campaign delivers a mix of exclusive and public offers designed to reach every corner of the community:
Community-exclusive discounts for Martin Valen subscribers and loyal members.
“Second Product” discounts for the public.
Ladder-style discounts that grow with the size of the shopping cart.
In true Martin Valen fashion, there’s also a mystery element. Each deal is unlocked using a special discount code, hidden across the brand’s platforms, from email inboxes to Instagram stories and even Reddit threads. Finding it becomes part of the game.
The campaign officially kicked off on November 10, marking the beginning of a two-thirds-of-the-month celebration that rewards both dedicated community members and streetwear enthusiasts across Europe and beyond.
