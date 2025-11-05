Martin Valen Is Getting Ready For Black Friday
In 2025, Martin Valen strengthened the bonds with hip hop culture. Now, they are ready for Black Friday.
In the first half of 2025, the Martin Valen team focused on building a genuine connection with hip-hop culture. Learning from it, finding a voice within it, and transforming that energy into design. The collaboration with Turkish rap collective Lab Gang marked a milestone, bridging streetwear and music under one creative rhythm.
While maintaining its signature oversized apparel and chunky, polished sneakers, Martin Valen continues refining its production formula. The brand has strengthened its operational backbone, from near-flawless production processes to an expanded warehouse network, ensuring faster response and higher satisfaction for its European community.
Now, with all systems ready, Martin Valen is prepared to rock ’n’ roll this Black Friday. The campaign will first be revealed exclusively to subscribers via email on November 11, giving the community early access to exclusive benefits. A few days later, the full campaign details will be shared publicly, opening the season of style and rhythm to all.
This year, Martin Valen aims not only to celebrate Black Friday but also to deepen its bond with the Turkish hip-hop community, continuing its mission of connecting cultures through fashion, music, and street energy.
