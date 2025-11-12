UNITED IN SWEAT(ers): Fitness Community Supports Mister Rogers' Sweater Drive

Staff from YogaSix South Hills, Club Pilates South Hills, StretchLab Mt. Lebanon, and the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh gather to collect sweaters for the 2024 Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive

Studios across Pittsburgh collect new and gently used sweaters to support families in need through the Children’s Museum’s 26th annual drive.

We’re continually inspired by how the Pittsburgh community comes together each year to support the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive,” — Jane Werner, Executive Director of the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UNITED IN SWEAT(ERS)Pittsburgh Fitness Studios Support Mister Rogers’ Sweater Drive with Children’s Museum of PittsburghThe Pittsburgh fitness community is once again proving that kindness is contagious. In celebration of World Kindness Day and Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive , local fitness studios are joining forces to move with purpose, spread warmth, and collect sweaters for neighbors in need through Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh’s 26th annual initiative, which has gathered more than 50,000 sweaters since its inception.What began in 2021 when YogaSix South Hills at the Galleria of Mt. Lebanon launched its first collection location —and later invited Club Pilates South Hills and StretchLab Mt. Lebanon to join—has since grown into it's first satellite collection location. Today, studios across Pittsburgh unite north and south of the bridges under the name UNITED IN SWEAT(ers).Together, these locally owned fitness studios have collected over 1,500 sweaters for local families, including more than 600 sweaters in 2024 alone—and this year’s effort is expected to set a record.“Bringing the community together to move, give, and share kindness is what this effort is all about,” said Jarrid Danburg, co-owner of YogaSix South Hills and YogaSix Wexford . “Connecting the fitness community for this feel-good movement is so rewarding, and we’re grateful to Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh for leading such a meaningful cause in honor of Mister Rogers—an icon whose message of kindness continues to inspire our city and those across the country.”The Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive, presented by Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, collects new and gently used sweaters to support individuals and families in need across Western Pennsylvania. Donations benefit a network of local nonprofits and community organizations, ensuring Fred Rogers’ legacy of compassion continues through action.This year’s Sweater Drive officially kicks off on World Kindness Day, Thursday, November 13, and will run through December 18.Sweater Drop-Off Locations:South Hills:• Club Pilates South Hills – The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon• Orangetheory Fitness South Hills at South Hills Village• StretchLab Mt. Lebanon at The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon• YogaSix South Hills at The Galleria of Mt. LebanonNorth Hills:• Club Pilates North Hills at The Block Northway• Orangetheory Fitness Wexford at Pine Tree Shoppes• MADabolic North Hills• Row House North Hills at The Block Northway• YogaSix Wexford at Wexford Plaza (Whole Foods Center)• Ross Park Mall - (Hosting the Sweater Drive Kindness Class on Sat., Nov. 15, 8:30–9:30 a.m.)FREE CLASSES | On Thursday, November 13, YogaSix South Hills and YogaSix Wexford will host free in-studio classes all day—just bring a new or gently used sweater to participate.KINDNESS CLASS | On Saturday, November 15, join YogaSix Wexford instructor Sofia for a special “Kindness Class” at Ross Park Mall from 8:30–9:30 a.m. Your sweater donation is your ticket to flow, and participants are invited to stay afterward for a private shopping experience at Lululemon and Athleta for special in-store offerings. Register: tinyurl.com/KindnessClass or call/text YogaSix Wexford at 724.810.4429 or email wexford@yogasix.com.“We’re continually inspired by how the Pittsburgh community comes together each year to support the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive,” said Jane Werner, Executive Director of Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. “We are thrilled to carry on the legacy of kindness inspired by Fred Rogers and the values he shared with the world.”Grab a sweater and join the movement—because in the words of Mister Rogers:“There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.”For more information, please call (412) 322-5058 or visit www.pittsburghkids.org Press Contact: Jarrid Danburg, Owner, YogaSix South Hills & Wexford, jarrid.danburg@yogasix.com

