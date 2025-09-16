Grand Opening of YogaSix Wexford Marks Second Studio for Local Female-Owned Business During National Yoga Month

The YogaSix South Hills team presents a ceremonial check, celebrating more than $27,000 donated since 2021 to support LoveYourBrain, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality of life for people affected by traumatic brain injury.

Local female-owned YogaSix expands with Wexford studio, offering energizing classes and community wellness programs during National Yoga Month.

We’re thrilled to bring our passion for yoga, wellness, and connection to a new neighborhood while supporting local causes and celebrating our new home.” — Krissy Danburg

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- YogaSix Wexford is thrilled to announce its Grand Opening Week celebration from Monday, September 22nd to Sunday, September 28th coinciding with National Yoga Month in September.The weeklong celebration kicks off on Monday, September 22nd at 3 pm with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in partnership with the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber, officially marking the opening of YogaSix Wexford at Wexford Plaza. Following the ribbon cutting will be a special class from 4-5 pm for members of the chamber.Grand Opening Week Highlights:• Y6 Unplugged - Yoga + Live Music – Saturday, September 27 12-1 pm: Flow with YogaSix Wexford teacher Christian in a grounding slow flow set to soulful acoustic guitar by Ryan Neitznick, Pittsburgh-based guitarist, composer, producer, and head of CAPA’s guitar department. Ryan has toured with Mac Miller and Dr. Dog, composed for NBC, ABC, and the Travel Channel, and produced alongside Pittsburgh legends including Wiz Khalifa.• Flow for the Paws – Sunday, September 28 12-1 pm: Donation-based class with Maria benefiting Harmony Dog Rescue, which provides safe homes for dogs whose owners face homelessness, health challenges, or crisis situations. A pet-themed vendor village will feature Leone Animal Supply, Banfield Pet Hospital, The Dog Stop of Wexford, and a few furry friends for attendees to meet.• Themed Classes – All week classes will be set to fun themes ranging from Disco to Motown to Caribbean Reggae.• Class Specials – The community can take advantage of 3 FREE classes and 20% off Unlimited Yoga for Life, with limited spots available.“September is National Yoga Month, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate than by opening our doors to the North Hills community,” said local studio owner Krissy Danburg. “We’re thrilled to bring our passion for yoga, wellness, and connection to a new neighborhood while supporting local causes and celebrating our new home.” This marks the second studio for Krissy and her husband Jarrid, who launched YogaSix South Hills at the Galleria of Mt. Lebanon in 2021.Spots for all classes are limited. Attendees are encouraged to reserve their mat via the YogaSix Mobile App or contact the studio at 724.810.4429 or wexford@yogasix.com.About YogaSixEach studio is locally owned and operated. Founded in 2012, YogaSix is the largest yoga brand in the United States that offers a broad range of heated and non-heated yoga classes, strength-building and cardio-boosting fitness classes. Class formats include Y6 101, Y6 Restore, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Signature, Y6 Power Flow, Y6 TRX, Y6 Mix, Y6 Sculpt & Flow, and the new Y6 Mobility. Classes at YogaSix offer a fresh perspective on one of the world's oldest fitness practices. Ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 in two years running, and Fastest-Growing Franchises and Top New Franchises two years running, YogaSix is headquartered in Irvine, California and backed by Xponential Fitness, one of the leading global franchisors of boutique health and wellness brands.

Meet YogaSix Wexford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.