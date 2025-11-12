Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube joins NSFAS application drive in KwaZulu-Natal, 14 Nov

Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube will on Friday 14 November 2025, join the NSFAS drive in KwaZulu Natal aimed at getting students to register for funding before the closing date on the 15th November 2025.

NSFAS provides bursaries to deserving South African students from low-income households that helps them access higher education and training and to build a pathway to success.

The drive is part of an ongoing initiative to ensure that students are well informed about the options that are available to them to access higher education and training. Since applications opened NSFAS has encouraged students to apply through their website www.nsfas.org.za.

It is expected that the Deputy Minister will engage with the students and learners, addressing system challenges, encouraging applications and mobilizing parents to ensure that all qualifying learners apply.

Members of the media are invited to join as follows:

Date: 14 November 2025

Time: 11:00

Venue: Coastal KZN TVET College, Umlazi Campus

For media queries contact:

Matshepo Dibetso

Cell: 068 417 2240

E-mail: Dibetso.m@dhet.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates