Big Data Analytics In Defense And Aerospace Market Anticipated to Grow at 13.2% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

How Big Is The Big Data Analytics In Defense And Aerospace Market In 2025?

The market size of big data analytics in defense and aerospace has undergone a major expansion in the past few years. The market, currently at $8.61 billion, is projected to reach $9.77 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The historic escalation is linked to the widespread utilisation of high-tech radar and surveillance systems, global increase in defense budgets, the necessity for immediate battlefield intelligence, incorporation of traditional defense systems with contemporary analytics, and advancements in the technology used for collecting data from satellites and aerospace.

The market for big data analytics in the defense and aerospace sector is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the coming years, with its value projected to rise to $16.05 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.2%. This growth over the prediction timeframe can be linked to factors such as the broadening use of AI and machine learning in defense analytics, increasing implementation of independent and unmanned systems, escalating predictive analytics due to mounting cybersecurity threats, a growing emphasis on space defense and satellite observation, and the uptake of cloud-oriented big data platforms for defense procedures. Key trends for the prediction period consist of predictive analytics powered by AI, integration of data via the cloud, edge computing for instantaneous intelligence, IoT-powered battlefield sensors, and the use of quantum computing for intricate simulations.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Big Data Analytics In Defense And Aerospace Market?

The upward trend in the allocation towards defense budgets is anticipated to spur the expansion of big data analytics within the defense and aerospace market. These budgets, set by governments, are directed towards fueling military operations, staff, equipment procurement, as well as research and development, and national security initiatives. The surge in these budgets is generally steered by growing geopolitical conflicts and the necessity for military modernization. Countries are progressively investing in cutting-edge technologies to counteract the evolving security risks and to maintain strategic dominance in contentious territories. Larger defense budgets allow military operations to invest in complex data analytics systems that augment operational intelligence, enhance strategic decision-making skills, and streamline mission planning by the advanced processing of extensive security and surveillance data. As reported by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonpartisan establishment in the US, the worldwide defense expenditure is skyrocketing, hitting an unprecedented $2,718 billion in 2024, indicating a 9.4% real-term growth from 2023. Hence, the escalation of defense budgets is fueling the expansion of big data analytics within the defense and aerospace market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Big Data Analytics In Defense And Aerospace Industry?

Major players in the Big Data Analytics In Defense And Aerospace Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Amazon Web Services Inc

• The Boeing Company

• Airbus SE

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• RTX Corporation

• Accenture plc

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Big Data Analytics In Defense And Aerospace Market?

Main players in the defense and aerospace market for big data analytics are concentrating their efforts on creating advanced products like the fifth-generation collaborative combat aircraft. This groundbreaking advancement involves factors such as stealth, flexibility, integrated sensors, and the ability to share up-to-the-minute data with other units for network-oriented operations. This leads to better understanding of the battle space and stepped-up precision. For instance, in September 2025, the American aerospace company, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, introduced the Vectis drone, a Group 5 collaborative combat aircraft engineered for seamless operations with fifth-gen and upcoming fighter jets like the F-35. The drone is fitted with capabilities for an accurate strike, electronic warfare, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) in addition to offensive and defensive counter-air missions. The design of the Vectis drone prioritizes endurance, manoeuvrability, and cost-effectiveness, and is designed to provide support for comprehensive operations over a large distance, and this is of importance in the Indo-Pacific, European, and Middle Eastern regions.

What Segments Are Covered In The Big Data Analytics In Defense And Aerospace Market Report?

The big data analytics in defense and aerospacemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Application: Military, Aerospace, Defense Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Weapon Systems

4) By End-User: Defense Contractors, Government Agencies, Aerospace Manufacturers, Research Institutions, Private Contractors

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Predictive Analytics Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software, Machine Learning (ML) Software, Simulation And Modeling Software, Data Visualization Software, Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance (C4ISR) Software

2) By Hardware: High-Performance Computing (HPC) Systems, Servers, Sensors, Drones Or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Radar And Surveillance Systems, Networking Equipment

3) By Services: System Integration Services, Consulting And Advisory Services, Managed Services, Training And Support Services, Implementation And Deployment Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Big Data Analytics In Defense And Aerospace Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global big data analytics market in defense and aerospace. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will witness the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report encapsulates information about regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

