The Business Research Company's Cast Aluminum Automotive Parts Market Projected to Reach $41.1 Billion with 7.1% CAGR by 2029

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Cast Aluminum Automotive Parts Market Through 2025?

In recent years, the market size for cast aluminum automotive parts has seen a potent expansion. The sector, worth $29.29 billion in 2024, is predicted to escalate to $31.27 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This prior growth has been driven by several factors: high demand for lighter vehicles, increased use of aluminum in car engine parts, a rise in consumer preference for vehicles which are fuel efficient, a boost in car production within emerging markets, and the ongoing trend of substituting steel parts with aluminum parts in vehicles.

Expectations are high for substantial growth within the cast aluminum automotive parts market for the upcoming years. This sector is projected to increase to a worth of $41.11 billion in 2029, seeing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This forecasted growth is largely due to factors such as the escalating demand for electric vehicles, the rising adoption of hybrid powertrains, an increased focus on sustainability and carbon footprint reduction, the growing popularity of modular vehicle architectures, and the surge in aftermarket demand for aluminum automotive parts. Key trends to watch during the expected growth period include the development of eco-friendly casting methods, the creation of high-strength aluminum alloys, the addition of smart sensors in cast aluminum components, the increased usage of robots in aluminum casting factories, and the heightened integration of robotics within assembly lines.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Cast Aluminum Automotive Parts Market?

The upward trend in the use of electric and hybrid vehicles is anticipated to fuel expansion in the cast aluminum automotive components industry. This escalation in electric and hybrid vehicle usage signifies a swift upsurge, replacing conventional vehicles, motivated by environmental issues, technology advancements, and government incentives. It signifies a global move towards more environmentally friendly and sustainable modes of transportation. This incline in the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is propelled by stringent emissions regulations, promoting a transition to greener transportation to mitigate environmental pollution and adhere to government-imposed norms. Cast aluminum auto parts play a vital role in spurring the growth of electric and hybrid vehicles by decreasing the total weight of the vehicle, thus enhancing energy efficiency, extending battery life, and improving performance. For example, the Climate Change Committee, a government agency based in the UK, projected in February 2025 that by 2040, electric vehicles will inundate the UK roads, with 80% of cars and 74% of vans being electric. The market share of brand-new electric cars is estimated to rise from 16% in 2023 to 55% by 2027, and electric vans from 6% to 34%, ultimately reaching nearly 95% of new vehicle sales by 2030 and 100% by 2035, indicating a more rapid uptake in cars versus vans. Consequently, the upward trend in the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is propelling the expansion of the cast aluminum automotive parts industry.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Cast Aluminum Automotive Parts Market?

Major players in the Cast Aluminum Automotive Parts Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V.

• Ryobi Limited

• GF Casting Solutions

• Linamar Corporation

• Aisin Corporation

• CIE Automotive

• Martinrea International Inc.

• Endurance Technologies Ltd.

• Rockman Industries

• Aludyne Inc. (Shiloh Industries)

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Cast Aluminum Automotive Parts Industry?

Major businesses active in the cast aluminum automotive parts market are making efforts to innovate their production methods, such as incorporating closed-loop recycling systems, with the aim of promoting sustainability, increasing resource effectiveness, minimizing environmental harm, and cutting down on material waste. The term 'closed-loop recycling systems' is used to describe a sustainable manufacturing method where the aluminum waste produced during the die-casting process is gathered, melted again, and directly reused to fabricate new high-grade components. For instance, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., an automobile manufacturer based in Japan, unveiled its closed-loop die-casting technology for aluminum recycling at the Automotive Engineering Exposition in August 2025, with the objective of encouraging sustainable manufacturing. This technique enables the recycling of die-cast aluminum scrap by accurately eliminating contaminants and regulating the alloy composition during the melting phase, thus obviating the need for high-purity aluminum dilution. The procedure results in the fabrication of big, high-quality structural automotive parts for electric vehicles, reducing both costs and CO₂ emissions, while driving forward sustainability efforts.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Cast Aluminum Automotive Parts Market

The cast aluminum automotive partsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Engine Blocks And Cylinder Heads, Transmission Cases, Suspension Components, Body Panels, Other Types

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

3) By Application: Powertrain, Vehicle Structures, Chassis And Suspension, E-Mobility Components, Other Applications

4) By End Application: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Engine Blocks And Cylinder Heads: V-Type Engine Blocks, Inline Engine Blocks, Flat Engine Blocks, Aluminum Cylinder Heads

2) By Transmission Cases: Manual Transmission Cases, Automatic Transmission Cases, Dual-Clutch Transmission Cases, Continuously Variable Transmission Cases

3) By Suspension Components: Control Arms, Steering Knuckles, Suspension Links, Strut Mounts.

4) By Body Panels: Hood Panels, Door Panels, Fenders, Roof Panels

5) By Other Types: Brake Components, Heat Shields, Fuel System Components, Miscellaneous Cast Aluminum Parts

Global Cast Aluminum Automotive Parts Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the global market for cast aluminum automotive parts. The region predicted to experience the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The report includes market details for the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

