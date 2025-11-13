The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Digital Therapeutics for Post-Stroke Rehab Market Report 2025 | Growth Drivers, Key Trends & Forecasts to 2029

Expected to grow to $2.74 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Digital Therapeutics Post-Stroke Rehab Market Worth?

The market size of digital therapeutics for post-stroke rehabilitation has witnessed a significant rise of late. It is predicted to expand from $1.09 billion in 2024 to $1.31 billion in 2025, showing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. Factors contributing to this swell during the historic period include growing numbers of stroke survivors, higher acceptance of telehealth and remote care, wider access to smartphones and wearable devices, increasing venture capital and corporate investment in digital health, and greater regulatory acknowledgements for digital therapeutics.

The market size of digital therapeutics for post-stroke rehabilitation is projected to experience significant expansion in the coming years. The estimated value by the year 2029 is $2.74 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include increased reimbursement and support from payers, an upsurge in the integration of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, along with a rise in strategic partnerships between pharma and digital health firms. Also, the expansion of home-based and hybrid rehabilitation models and a growing need for custom remote care contribute to this growth. The forecast period also sees trends such as advancements in AI-based personalization and adaptive treatment, novel developments in wearable sensor technology and biosignal monitoring, creation of compatible digital health platforms, a boost in research and development focused on neurorehabilitation algorithms and results, and the rise of immersive rehabilitation therapies based on augmented reality/virtual reality technologies.

What Are The Factors Driving The Digital Therapeutics Post-Stroke Rehab Market?

The growth of the digital therapeutics post-stroke rehab market is anticipated to be fueled by the escalating healthcare costs. Expenses in healthcare refer to the overall investment towards medical amenities, machinery, and cutting-edge techniques designed to boost health outcomes. There is a growth in healthcare spending due to the increased necessity for advanced medical appliances, as more investment is being made by hospitals and health clinics in state-of-the-art gear and virtual solutions to ameliorate patient care and outcomes. An escalation in healthcare costs further fortifies digital therapeutics post-stroke rehabilitation by allowing hospitals and rehab facilities to apportion more resources to comprehensive post-stroke care provisions, including bespoke treatment and continual scrutiny solutions. For example, June 2025 information from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, a government institution based in the US, indicated that in 2023, national health expenditures (NHE) surged by 7.5%, exceeding $4.9 trillion, averaging $14,570 per individual and standing at 17.6% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Medicare expenditures grew by 8.1% and reached $1,029.8 billion, accounting for 21% of the total NHE. Hence, the growth of the digital therapeutics post-stroke rehab market is being boosted by escalating healthcare spending.

Who Are The Major Players In The Digital Therapeutics Post-Stroke Rehab Market?

Major players in the Digital Therapeutics Post-Stroke Rehab Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Fourier Intelligence Co. Ltd.

• OneStep HealthTech

• kaia health

• Neofect

• SWORD Health

• Tyromotion

• XRHealth

• Saebo

• Blue Marble Health Co.

• Neuro Rehab VR

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Digital Therapeutics Post-Stroke Rehab Market?

Leading players in the digital therapeutics post-stroke rehabilitation sector are concentrating on creating efficient alliances which will help them penetrate new markets and expand their customer base, something which may prove challenging independently. These strategic partnerships are formed between companies with a view to mutually attain targets, capitalize on each other's expertise, and widen their market footprint. As an illustration, Flint Rehab, an American firm specializing in stroke rehab systems, joined forces with Tenovi, a US-based medical equipment producer, in September 2025. This landmark collaboration marked one of the initial randomized controlled trials in the country to leverage a remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) program for tracking home exercises in stroke rehabilitation. This approach presents a novel means for therapists to monitor patient improvement and ensure ongoing engagement during the crucial initial recovery phase. The trial incorporates the FDA-listed MiGo Tracker from Flint Rehab, a wearable wrist device, with Tenovi’s Cellular-Connected Gateway which can securely transmit exercise data to Tenovi’s RTM platform in real time. This user-friendly system does not require the use of smartphones, applications, or Wi-Fi, providing therapists with a straightforward, Medicare-chargeable way of monitoring patients, initiating immediate interventions, and modifying care plans based on live activity.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Digital Therapeutics Post-Stroke Rehab Market Share?

The digital therapeutics post-stroke rehabmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Software, Devices, Services

2) By Patient Type: Adult: Geriatric, Pediatric

3) By Application: Motor Skills Rehabilitation, Cognitive Rehabilitation, Speech And Language Therapy

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, Homecare Settings

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Rehabilitation Management Platforms, Cognitive Retraining Applications, Virtual Reality Therapy Programs, Motion Tracking Software, Remote Patient Monitoring Systems, Gamified Exercise Applications

2) By Devices: Wearable Motion Sensors, Robotic Rehabilitation Systems, Smart Gloves And Exoskeletons, Balance Training Devices, Neurostimulation Devices, Tablet And Mobile-Based Therapy Kits

3) By Services: Tele-Rehabilitation Services, Clinical Support And Consultation, Patient Engagement And Coaching Services, Data Analytics And Outcome Tracking, Maintenance And Technical Support Services, Training And Integration Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Digital Therapeutics Post-Stroke Rehab Market?

In the Digital Therapeutics Post-Stroke Rehab Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the leading region in 2024. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. The report comprehensively covers several global regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

