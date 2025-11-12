Finery Markets advances institutional trust, achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification

Certification by Swiss Approval reinforces Finery Markets’ commitment to strong data protection and risk governance.

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finery Markets , a leading ICT solutions provider for institutional digital asset trading, today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the world’s leading standard for information security management.The audit was carried out by the independent certification body Swiss Approval, with organizational support from Baltum Bureau.The ISO/IEC 27001 standard defines the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving an Information Security Management System (ISMS). Its core objective is to safeguard the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information while strengthening trust with clients and partners.Konstantin Shulga, CEO and co-founder at Finery Markets, said, “This third-party validation proves our dedication to maintaining institutional-grade standards, especially in security. Our partners see concrete evidence of our security posture, backed by a proven track record of reliable performance. As our institutional network expands, we strengthen it with both innovation and robust security measures.”Earlier in 2025, Finery Markets became the first crypto-native ECN technology provider to achieve SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 certifications. Together with ISO/IEC 27001, these milestones underscore the company’s consistent commitment to strategic operational security, reliability, and confidentiality for client operations.About Finery MarketsFinery Markets is a leading ICT solutions provider for institutional digital asset trading, offering a non-custodial crypto ECN and robust trading SaaS. Specifically designed for institutional clients across more than 41 countries, our infrastructure plays a critical role in their operational resilience, enabling secure and transparent digital asset operations. The company offers the first hybrid, crypto-native ECN technology, enabling trading via an order book, RFQ, or quote streams.Since its launch in 2019, Finery Markets has expanded its ecosystem, now serving over 150 digital asset clients—including payment providers, brokers, OTC desks, hedge funds, and custodians. By providing resilient trading infrastructure, Finery Markets enhances capital efficiency, ensures optimal execution, assists in risk management, and simplifies settlement processes, all while supporting clients in meeting regulatory requirements.In 2024, Finery Markets was recognized as one of the top 50 rising stars in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 competition. The company was named among the Top 300 Fintech Companies by CNBC and Statista.Finery Markets is the first crypto ECN to receive the SOC 2 Type 1 & Type 2 certification.Finery Markets hosts “The Flow” a C-level institutional crypto podcast that explores the development of the digital assets market structure.About Baltum BureauBaltum Bureau is an international company specializing in preparation and support for certification under global standards such as ISO 27001, ISO 27701, GDPR, ISO 42001, and others.Kyrylo Proskurnia, Head of Baltum Bureau and lead auditor, emphasized the company’s exceptional level of readiness demonstrated during the certification process.About Swiss ApprovalSwiss Approval International Inspection and Certification Body is a globally recognized certification body accredited by IAS (International Accreditation Service). All Swiss Approval certificates are recognized within the framework of the IAF (International Accreditation Forum).

