CNBC Recognizes Finery Markets Among World’s Top Fintech Companies

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finery Markets, a leading provider of non-custodial crypto ECN and SaaS trading solutions, today announced that it has been named one of the world’s top 300 financial technology companies.The industry-leading ranking, compiled by CNBC in collaboration with market research firm Statista, highlights startups, scaleups, and established tech players based on a rigorous KPI-driven methodology. Finery Markets earned its place in the digital assets category, underscoring the company’s long-term vision to build technology that makes institutions crypto-ready.Konstantin Shulga, CEO and co-founder of Finery Markets, said, “We’re honored to be included for the first time alongside major digital asset companies, some of whom are our strategic partners. This is a significant milestone for our investors, team, and clients. This year we’ve achieved record growth, and this nomination further strengthens our brand as we accelerate Finery Markets’ global expansion and technological innovation”.To determine the top 300 firms, a team of analysts carried out in-depth research of more than 2,000 fintechs against a general set of KPIs and certain sector-specific metrics for the category. The "Digital Assets" segment encompasses companies offering platform solutions and tools that streamline the utilization, development, and oversight of blockchain-based applications and digital assets.About Finery MarketsFinery Markets is a leading ICT solutions provider for institutional digital asset trading, offering a non-custodial crypto ECN and robust trading SaaS. Specifically designed for institutional clients across more than 35 countries, our infrastructure plays a critical role in their operational resilience, enabling secure and transparent digital asset operations. The company offers the first hybrid, crypto-native ECN technology, enabling trading via an order book, RFQ, or quote streams.Since its launch in 2019, Finery Markets has expanded its ecosystem, now serving over 150 digital asset clients—including payment providers, brokers, OTC desks, hedge funds, and custodians. By providing resilient trading infrastructure, Finery Markets enhances capital efficiency, ensures optimal execution, assists in risk management, and simplifies settlement processes, all while supporting clients in meeting regulatory requirements.In 2024, Finery Markets was recognized as one of the top 50 rising stars in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 competition. The company was recognized on CNBC’s 2025 World’s Top 300 Fintech Companies List.

