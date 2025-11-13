U.S. Floral Gifting Market to Reach USD 16.81 Billion by 2030; Personal & Self-Gifting Commands 58% Share | Arizton

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Personal and Self-Gifting Capture Over 58% of the U.S. Floral Market, Driving Meaningful and Memorable Experiences

Nearly 20% of companies now spend over USD 1,000 on holiday client gifts, favoring practical, personalized, and lasting items.” — Rachel Turner Senior Consultant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. floral gifting market is on a strong growth trajectory, valued at USD 12.18 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 16.81 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.52%, according to Arizton. This expansion is fueled by rising demand for personalized gifting experiences, the convenience of online platforms, and the adoption of innovative technologies in floral arrangements. Flowers remain a favored choice for birthdays, holidays, weddings, and corporate events, with consumers increasingly seeking unique, tailored bouquets that add a personal and memorable touch to every occasion.

Explore the Full Arizton Market Insights: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/floral-gifting-market-in-united-states-2025

Report Summary:

Market Size (2030): USD 16.81 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 12.18 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 5.52%

Historic Year:2 021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Occasion, Platform, Product, and Purchase Option

Why are Consumers Choosing Personalized and Sustainable Flowers?

The U.S. floral gifting market is evolving as consumers increasingly seek unique, personalized arrangements tailored to specific occasions. Personal and self-gifting now account for the largest market share of over 58%, highlighting the growing focus on meaningful and memorable gifting experiences. Today’s buyers, particularly Gen Z and millennials, are gravitating toward custom bouquets, tailored messages, and specialized packaging, while sustainably sourced flowers and eco-friendly packaging are emerging as key differentiators, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. These trends reflect a market that is experience-driven, adaptable, and aligned with evolving consumer values, signaling strong growth potential and a shift toward more deliberate, sustainable, and memorable gifting practices.

Growth and Innovation: Key Moves Shaping the U.S. Floral Market

• -800-Flowers: Expands reach with budget-friendly offerings like “Bouquet of the Month” and strengthens customer acquisition through targeted media, direct marketing, PR, and strategic partnerships.

• FTD: Leverages technology and e-commerce to simplify online ordering, enhancing customer convenience and engagement.

• Teleflora: Builds a wide florist network, partnering with over 10,000 florists in North America and 20,000 globally, ensuring efficient and reliable delivery.

Competition Heats Up: 20% of Companies Choose Non-Floral Gifts Over Flowers

The way Americans gift is changing, with chocolates, personalized items, and tech gadgets increasingly joining flowers as top choices. Corporate gifting patterns reflect this trend, with nearly 20% of companies now spending over USD 1,000 on client gifts during the holidays, often choosing items that combine practicality, personalization, and lasting impact. Leading brands like Amazon and Apple are responding with custom-branded smart devices and premium gift boxes, offering functional, memorable experiences that often outlive traditional floral gifts. This shift opens opportunities for flowers to reinvent themselves through unique, personalized, and experience-driven offerings, ensuring they remain a valued and impactful choice in an increasingly diverse gifting landscape.

California, Washington, and New York: The States Setting the Standard for U.S. Floral Gifting

The U.S. floral gifting market varies across regions, with California, New York, and Florida driving demand during peak seasons such as Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day. The Midwest and South are also seeing growing interest, especially in suburban and rural areas, where flowers are popular for home décor and local celebrations. California leads the cut-flower market, producing high-quality blooms like lilies, tulips, iris, ranunculus, and snapdragons, and accounts for 60% of U.S. cut-flower sales. Washington State has become a notable player, with renowned tulip and daffodil farms and skilled growers delivering fresh, long-lasting flowers. These regional strengths highlight a diverse and evolving U.S. floral market, driven by both premium quality and local expertise.

Looking for More Information? Click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/floral-gifting-market-in-united-states-2025

Key Company Profiles

• FTD, LLC

• 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC.

• Telefora

• From You Flowers, LLC

The U.S. Floral Gifting Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By

• Occasion: Personal & Self-gifting, Wedding, Corporate, and Sympathy

• Platform: Offline and Online

• Product: Bouquets & Arrangements and Stems

• Purchase Option: One-time Purchase and Subscriptions

