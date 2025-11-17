BM Global Opera & Arts Announces Partnership with Muffled Voices Festival for Voice Competition Boris Martinovich

US Premier Muffled Voices Festival International Online Voice Competition Boris Martinovich 2026 edition BM Global Opera & Arts Logo

BM Global Opera & Arts is pleased to announce the partnership with the Muffled Voices Festival in the project International Voice Competition Boris Martinovich

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BM Global Opera & Arts is pleased to announce a partnership with the Muffled Voices Festival for the International Online Voice Competition Boris Martinovich. As part of this collaboration, Muffled Voices Festival will offer one of the competition's finalists a paid role in one of its productions.

About BM Global Opera & Arts: Boris Martinovich

BM Global Opera & Arts, founded by the renowned baritone Boris Martinovich and his wife Diana Elizabeth-mezzo-soprano, author and project manager, is a leading USA based international organization dedicated to promoting excellence in opera and the performing arts globally. Company's mission is to connect artists, audiences, and institutions worldwide, creating a vibrant and inclusive community that celebrates artistic expression and nurtures creative talent.

BM Global Opera & Arts Mission is to promote artistic excellence in opera and the performing arts through international collaboration and high-quality competitions, masterclasses, concerts, productions, and innovative projects designed to foster talent and enhance cultural understanding.

''We envision a world where artistic excellence transcends borders, enriching lives and promoting cultural understanding. We are committed to creating a lasting impact in the global opera and arts community.''-said Diana Elizabeth, co-founder

''Welcome to the International Voice Competition Boris Martinovich!

Experience extraordinary talent at its best in our competition, where performers showcase their skills in breathtaking performances.''-Boris Martinovich

About Muffled Voices Festival:

The Muffled Voices Festival is the first international opera festival dedicated to chamber operas composed by women. The festival's second season, opening on November 22, 2025, at the Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown, MD, will feature the U.S. premiere of "Baruchs Schweigen" (Baruch’s Silence) by Ella Milch-Sheriff, a highly acclaimed European composer.

"Baruchs Schweigen" is a one-act chamber opera that explores themes of inherited trauma, intergenerational silence, and the journey towards healing. The production, directed by Elizaveta Korneeva and conducted by Daiana Hoffmann, will feature distinguished soloists from around the globe.

The opera will be performed in German with English supertitles provided. After the show, audience members can enjoy a post-show reception and meet the artists and production team.

Muffled Voices Festival, launched in 2024, is a platform for showcasing chamber operas by women composers, receiving global recognition for its contributions to classical music and promoting underrepresented voices.

Join us on a musical journey where boundaries fade away with Muffled Voices—an experience that goes beyond music, making a statement, celebrating diversity, and calling for attentive listening.

