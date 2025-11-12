BM Global Opera & Arts Officially Opens Applications for the 4th Edition of the Voice Competition Boris Martinovich

International Online Voice Competition Boris Martinovich 2026 edition From Audition to Encore: Career coaching for opera singers book and eBook by Diana Elizabeth Martinovich US Premier Muffled Voices Festival

This competition, renowned for showcasing exceptional vocal talent across the globe, offers a platform for singers of all ages & nationalities to exhibit their skills & passion for the operatic arts.” — Boris Martinovich

NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Step into the spotlight and let your melodious voice soar! BM Global Opera & Arts is excited to announce that applications are now open for the prestigious 4th edition of the International Online Voice Competition Boris Martinovich. This competition is a platform for exceptional vocal talent worldwide, offering singers of all ages and nationalities a chance to shine in the world of opera.

Exciting Prizes Await the Winners:

*First Place Prize: The top performer will receive a dazzling $1,000, with a total prize pool of $76,000 available!

*Dharmony Agency Prizes: One finalist will receive an exclusive full scholarship, and all finalists will be eligible for a generous 50% scholarship discount for the prestigious OPERA ROLE LAB project.

*Muffled Voices Festival Prize: A professional performance opportunity in the upcoming 2027–2028 season of the Muffled Voices Festival.

*Vienna Opera & Art Song Festival Scholarship: A sought-after full scholarship, including a concert performance in Vienna, Austria.

*Belcanto Italia Festival Prizes: Opera role opportunities in future productions and a complimentary slot in a masterclass.

*1-Year Weekly Voice Lessons: Five lucky winners will receive full scholarships valued at $47,000 for a year of enriching voice lessons.

*Workshops & Career Coaching Scholarships: Scholarships for mental and physical preparation workshops and career coaching to enhance performance.

*Media Coverage: Exposure on major news networks and the chance to boost online presence.

*Full Scholarship for Perform in Italy Project: A concert performance in the picturesque theaters of Italy.

*Open to All Ages and Nationalities: No upper age limit

Key Highlights of the Competition:

*Embrace the digital stage and showcase your online presence, which will be promoted prominently.

*Immerse yourself in the future of performing arts with cutting-edge technologies for enhanced project activities.

*Celebrate the collaboration with the esteemed Muffled Voices Festival and the much-anticipated U.S. premiere of "Baruch's Silence" on November 22nd.

About BM Global Opera & Arts:

Founded by the distinguished baritone Boris Martinovich and his wife Diana Elizabeth, BM Global Opera & Arts is a beacon of excellence in the international opera and performing arts scene. The organization is dedicated to nurturing artistic talent and fostering a vibrant, inclusive community that unites artists, audiences, and institutions worldwide.

Our Mission: To champion and honor artistic brilliance in opera and the performing arts globally through collaborative international initiatives and innovative projects aimed at nurturing talent and enriching cultural appreciation.

Our Vision: To transcend boundaries with artistic excellence, enrich lives, cultivate cultural empathy, and leave a lasting impact on the global opera and arts community.

For more details about the competition and to submit your application, visit the https://www.boris-martinovich.org/voice-competition-boris-martinovich

Join us in celebrating the magic of artistic expression and the upcoming generation of creative virtuosos!

