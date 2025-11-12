Verisure by Ziwei Liu Wins Silver in A' Mobile Technology Awards

Verisure

Innovative Digital HIV Testing Assistant Recognized for Excellence in Mobile Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of mobile design, has announced Verisure by Ziwei Liu as a Silver winner in the Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Verisure's innovative approach to HIV self-testing, setting a new standard for the mobile health industry.Verisure's groundbreaking design addresses the emotional and psychological challenges users face when taking an HIV self-test. By offering a guided, supportive, and stress-free experience, the application empowers users to take control of their health with confidence. The inclusion of step-by-step instructions, calming pre-test features, and clear result interpretation ensures that users feel informed and at ease throughout the testing process.The Digital HIV Testing Assistant stands out in the market for its unique combination of functionality and emotional support. Verisure goes beyond simple testing by incorporating a built-in map that connects users to nearby clinics, as well as customizable reminders to promote regular testing. The application's focus on privacy and accessibility transforms HIV self-testing into a seamless and empowering journey.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for Ziwei Liu and the team behind Verisure to continue pushing the boundaries of mobile health design. The Silver award not only validates the innovative approach taken with Verisure but also highlights the potential for mobile technology to make a positive impact on global health challenges.Interested parties may learn more at:About Ziwei LiuZiwei Liu is an interdisciplinary thinker shaped by diverse cultural influences and the digital era. Having lived and worked in different parts of the world, Liu's work sits at the intersection of design, technology, and human behavior, striving to create experiences that are functional, beautiful, sustainable, and inclusive.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award celebrates top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. This award acknowledges creations that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also highly functional, reflecting the designer's deep understanding and skill in the Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design category. Silver A' Design Award recipients are recognized for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design based on criteria such as user interface clarity, responsive design efficiency, innovation in functionality, aesthetic appeal, ease of navigation, security measures, performance optimization, and accessibility standards.About A' Design AwardThe A' Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Award is a highly esteemed competition that welcomes a wide range of participants, including pioneering mobile designers, inventive design agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, mobile industry leaders, journalists, and academics. The A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldenmobiletechnologyawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.