Digital Engine-Control System Market Forecasted to Achieve US $20.67 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Digital Engine-Control System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Digital Engine-Control System Market In 2025?

In the past few years, the market size of the digital engine-control system has seen notable expansion. It is projected to rise from $13.82 billion in 2024 up to $14.95 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The significant growth experienced in the historical period is due to factors such as the growing uptake of electronic fuel injection systems. Additionally, there is an increased demand for fuel efficiency in automobiles, augmented use of microcontrollers in engine management, and tighter regulatory measures on emission standards. The burgeoning emphasis on vehicle safety systems has also contributed to this growth.

Anticipations for the expansion of the digital engine-control system market are optimistic and strong, with an expected escalation to a value of $20.67 billion in 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The upcoming growth in the next several years is predicted to be driven by increased employment of cloud-based engine diagnostics and telematics, governments fostering clean and smart transportation, burgeoning demand for efficient and lightweight engine components, heightened focus on adaptive and predictive engine management, and an expanding adoption of hybrid and electric powertrains. The period of forecast will also witness significant trends such as the development of adaptive control algorithms, digital twin integration, congruence with autonomous vehicle systems, advancements in adaptive throttle control, and technological upgrades in engine start-stop mechanisms.

Download a free sample of the digital engine-control system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29020&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Digital Engine-Control System Market?

The escalating development in the production of hybrid and electric vehicles is anticipated to be a driving factor for the growth of the market for digital engine control systems. The production of these types of vehicles involves design, manufacture, assembly, and examination of vehicles that are either purely electric or possess a combination of an electric powertrain and a conventional internal combustion engine. This escalating development is being propelled by stringent environmental regulations, which push automakers to develop greener, low-emission vehicles to diminish carbon footprints and fulfill sustainability objectives. Digital engine control systems support this development by enhancing the performance of the powertrain, improving energy efficiency, and facilitating accurate control of both combustion and electric elements for superior vehicle reliability and sustainability. For instance, back in January 2025, the Federal Highway Administration of the U.S. Department of Transportation - an agency that backs state and local governments, announced that the U.S. Federal Government aims for 50% of all new vehicles sold by 2030 to be zero-emission vehicles. This target considerably surpasses current adoption rates. Additionally, they also intend to set up an inclusive and equitable network of 500,000 charging stations to improve the ease of accessibility to EVs for both local and long-distance journeys. Consequently, the escalating development of hybrid and electric vehicle production is propelling the digital engine control system market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Digital Engine-Control System Industry?

Major players in the Digital Engine-Control System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• GE Aerospace (GE Aviation)

• Safran S.A.

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

• BAE Systems plc

• Moog Inc.

• Woodward Inc.

• Curtiss-Wright Corporation

• Thales Group

• Parker-Hannifin Corporation / Parker Aerospace

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Digital Engine-Control System Industry?

Top businesses in the digital engine-control system sector are directing their efforts toward creating novel solutions, like artificial intelligence-powered electronic control units (ECUs), to improve engine working, efficiency, and immediate automobile control. An AI ECU is an automotive control system that employs AI algorithms to bolster engine performance, fuel economy, and emissions in real-time. For instance, Marelli Europe S.p.A., an Italian automotive technology corporation, introduced the VEC_480, an AI-powered ECU built for engine and vehicle regulation in motorsport applications, in November 2024. The ECU delivers computational performance in real-time that's 2.5 times greater, inter-processor bandwidth that's 10 times better and amplified RAM throughput, facilitating speedy execution of complex neural-network algorithms in milliseconds. This ECU utilizes AI algorithms for real-time predictive control of vehicle functions, thereby enhancing fuel efficiency and performance. It's purpose-built to interpret data from vehicle sensors and make split-second decisions, assisting the shift toward software-defined vehicles.

What Segments Are Covered In The Digital Engine-Control System Market Report?

The digital engine-control systemmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Engine Type: Gasoline, Diesel, Hybrid, Electric

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Off-Highway Vehicles, Other Types

4) By Application: Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Industrial, Other Applications

5) By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturers, Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Electronic Control Units, Sensors, Actuators, Power Modules, Communication Interfaces

2) By Software: Control Algorithms, Diagnostic Software, Monitoring Software, Integration Software, Simulation And Modeling Tools

3) By Services: Installation And Integration, Maintenance And Repair, Training And Support, Upgrades And Modernization, Consulting Services

View the full digital engine-control system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-engine-control-system-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Digital Engine-Control System Market By 2025?

In the 2024 Digital Engine-Control System Global Market Report, North America held the largest share. However, the forecast predicts that Asia-Pacific will experience the fastest growth in the coming years. The report provides detailed insights into various markets globally, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Digital Engine-Control System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Machine Control System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/machine-control-system-global-market-report

Automotive Engine Management System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-engine-management-system-global-market-report

Automotive Electronic Controller Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-electronic-controller-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.