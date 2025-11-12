Fairy Tale Travel by Kiwook Kim Wins Silver in A' Education Awards

Fairy Tale Travel

Innovative Textbook Design Recognized for Excellence in Education, Teaching Aid and Training Content

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of education design, has announced Fairy Tale Travel by Kiwook Kim as a Silver winner in the Education, Teaching Aid and Training Content Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Fairy Tale Travel textbook within the education industry and design community, positioning it as a notable example of innovative and effective educational content.The Fairy Tale Travel textbook's unique approach to storytelling and character-driven learning aligns with current trends in education that emphasize engagement, creativity, and relatability. By presenting educational content within a fairy tale framework, this design offers a fresh perspective that resonates with young learners and educators alike. The practical benefits of this approach include increased student interest, improved comprehension, and a more enjoyable learning experience overall.Fairy Tale Travel stands out in the market through its consistent storytelling approach, which weaves educational content into a captivating narrative. The textbook features warm, hand-drawn illustrations, playful typography, and curved shapes that create a welcoming and child-friendly aesthetic. Each grade level is distinguished by a unique color scheme, enhancing usability and organization. Additionally, the cover incorporates holographic elements to visually express the imaginary space of the fairy tale journey, while antimicrobial coatings and inks ensure a safe and hygienic learning tool.The recognition of Fairy Tale Travel by the A' Education Awards serves as a powerful motivator for the Kiwook Kim and the Mirae-N Design Team to continue pushing the boundaries of educational content design. This achievement may inspire further exploration of storytelling and character-driven approaches in future projects, setting a new standard for engaging and effective learning materials within the industry. The award also validates the team's creative vision and dedication to crafting exceptional educational experiences.Fairy Tale Travel was designed by Creative Director Hyunji Son, Project Manager Kiwook Kim, Designers Dan-bi Kim, Gil-sung Jung, Meong-hee Lee, and Illustrators Somdoo, Bokyeong Kang, and Sooa Lee.Interested parties may learn more at:About Kiwook KimKiwook Kim is a member of the Mirae-N Design Team, an expert group of designers at Mirae-N Company in the Republic of Korea. The team covers a wide range of design areas, including editorial, web, brand, communication, and space design. They believe that creative efforts can enrich people's lives by connecting thoughts and minds, and they continuously strive for better design across all domains.About MiraeNMiraeN is a textbook publishing company established in September 1948. With over seven decades of experience in the education industry, MiraeN has been dedicated to producing high-quality learning materials that support the growth and development of students in Korea.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is bestowed upon designs that showcase remarkable technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity, as determined by a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. By showcasing these pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement in the design community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.