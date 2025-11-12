e-NG Coalition Launches First Global Project Map of Electric Natural Gas (e-NG) Facilities

Project pipeline by region, Mt // Source: GENA Solutions Note: As of October 2025. Based on announced startup dates. The chart includes synthetic methane produced from both renewable and low-carbon hydrogen.

First interactive e-NG Project Map tracks sites and capacities worldwide, linking COP30 Belém commitments with data-driven transparency for sustainable fuels.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The e-NG Coalition today unveiled the first interactive global map of electric natural Gas (e-NG) projects, offering policymakers, investors, industry leaders, and the public unprecedented transparency on the development of this fast-growing clean molecule.Electric Natural Gas (e-NG) is also known as e-methane and synthetic methane, produced from hydrogen (renewable/low-carbon) and captured CO₂. It is chemically identical to natural gas and can be transported and stored in today’s global gas infrastructure. This makes e-NG a unique “system-ready” solution for accelerating decarbonization in energy-intensive industries, maritime transport, and heating.The e-NG Project Map, developed in collaboration with GENA Solutions, consolidates verified data from more than 90 facilities worldwide. It tracks projects from pre-feasibility to FID through construction and in operation, with monthly updates to reflect the latest market dynamics.Key insights from the current dataset (October 2025):~1.2 million tons of synthetic methane capacity expected by 2031.~90% of projects are at early development stages, showing both ambition and the need for continued support and supportive policy frameworks.The United States, Finland, Canada, and Australia account for about 90% of where the projects are located.Over 80% of the global pipeline is being developed by e-NG Coalition members.“The Project Map makes visible what our members and the other project developers put their effort in and how the global landscape is changing,” says Rafik Ammar, Policy Director of e-NG Coalition. “It gives tangible form to the COP30 Belém commitment to scale sustainable fuels, proving that e-NG is no longer a vision but a reality taking shape worldwide. The data also makes clear what's needed next: clear certification frameworks, long-term offtake mechanisms, and carbon pricing that reflects e-NG's climate benefits. These are the policy building blocks that will accelerate deployment.”The interactive map will be accessible to the public via the Coalition’s website and with more details exclusively to the members of the Coalition, with updates released monthly in line with our partner, GENA Solutions’ analytical work.“Transparency and data are essential for market confidence,” added Vitalii Protasov, CEO of GENA Solutions. “By showing the status of projects and the data behind, we help understand where and when e-NG will be available.”The launch of the Project Map comes as international discussions on sustainable fuels intensify, from the Belém 4X Pledge, the Osaka Call, EU’s RED III implementation to Japan’s Clean Gas Strategy and evolving U.S. tax credits. By offering a consolidated global picture, the Coalition aims to strengthen recognition of e-NG as a cornerstone of the energy transition.You can find the Map here To provide additional insights, the e-NG Coalition will host a webinar on Nov 27th from 2 pm to 3 pm CET to present detailed findings from the Project Map, including project volumes, regional trends, and selected case studies. The session will also feature live commentary from Coalition members and GENA Solutions. Registration is open via this link About:> e-NG Coalition is a collaborative alliance of 25 pioneering companies that believe electric Natural Gas (e-NG) has a role to play to accelerate the energy transition towards a net-zero carbon future. The Coalition seeks to promote e-NG, build a global market with aligned emissions accounting and certification standards, and bolster cooperation between all stakeholders along the e-NG value chain. By aligning industry innovation with ambitious climate policies, the Coalition aims to be a catalyst for meaningful progress in the energy landscape. www.eng-coalition.org > GENA Solutions provides software that makes complex markets for renewable and low-carbon fuels and chemicals easy to navigate. Our platform maps projects and technologies, compares costs and emissions, identifies potential suppliers and customers, and runs market scenarios—so companies can evaluate investments, manage risk, and build practical decarbonization plans with confidence. www.genasolutions.com

