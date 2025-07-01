e-NG Coalition welcomes ITOCHU Corporation, one of Japan’s foremost trading companies, to strengthen e-NG globally

e-NG Coalition Itochu Corporation

e-NG Coalition grows to 25 Members with ITOCHU Corporation joining on July 1st, 2025.

Their global reach and leadership in project development are essential to accelerate eNG deployment. ITOCHU’s involvement strengthens our ability to build a resilient, low-carbon energy future.” — Yves Vercammen

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The e-NG Coalition is pleased to announce ITOCHU Corporation as its latest member. As a leading global sōgō shōsha (trading company), ITOCHU brings unparalleled expertise in upstream project development and international partnership building to support the widespread adoption of electric Natural Gas (eNG), also known as e-methane.ITOCHU’s application reflects its strong alignment with the Coalition’s mission: “to accelerate the development of eNG projects globally in a reliable, affordable, and sustainable way.” The company’s extensive network across industries and its commitment to decarbonisation––including a target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 % from 2018 levels by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050 –position it to make significant contributions within the Coalition.As one of Japan’s foremost trading houses, ITOCHU leverages its global footprint and cross-industry experience to forge strategic partnerships in the energy transition. With a proven track record in developing innovative value chains—spanning hydrogen, ammonia, and synthetic fuels—ITOCHU is well-positioned to advance eNG market adoption worldwide. Its collaborative approach and comprehensive expertise enable it to support every stage of the eNG value chain, from upstream sourcing to downstream deployment.Yves Vercammen, Chair of the e-NG Coalition, commented:“We are honored to welcome ITOCHU Corporation. Their global reach and leadership in project development are essential to accelerate eNG deployment in key markets. As eNG becomes integral to the transition, ITOCHU’s involvement strengthens our ability to build a resilient, low-carbon energy future.”About ITOCHU CorporationFounded in 1858, ITOCHU is one of Japan’s largest general trading companies, active in sectors including energy, metals, machinery, and chemicals. The company is recognized for its commitment to building next-generation supply chains that contribute to a low-carbon society.About the e-NG CoalitionThe e-NG Coalition is a collaborative alliance of more than 20 pioneering companies that believe electric Natural Gas (e-NG) has a role to play to accelerate the energy transition towards a net-zero carbon future. The Coalition seeks to promote eNG, build a global market with aligned emissions accounting and certification standards, and bolster cooperation between all stakeholders along the eNG value chain. By aligning industry innovation with ambitious climate policies, the coalition aims to be a catalyst for meaningful progress in the energy landscape.

