DSS Awarded CTM Plus Contract by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

JUNO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Document Storage Systems, Inc. ( DSS ), a leading provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions for federal, private, and public health care organizations, announced today that it has been awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to deliver their Consult Tracking Manager (CTM) Plus software solution.Managing patient consults within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is a complex process that involves coordination across multiple systems, care teams, and regulatory frameworks. VA schedulers often face challenges due to data fragmentation across various sources, which makes it difficult to monitor consults, ensure timely follow-ups, and determine efficiently whether care should be delivered internally or through community providers. Veteran care can suffer, and consults can be missed.“Caregivers in the VHA often are working under heavy administrative loads, which takes their attention from patients to paperwork,” said Mark Byers, president and CEO of DSS, Inc. “This major contract vehicle will be instrumental in making CTM Plus available throughout the VA health care system, streamlining and automating the sharing of consult-related information. This will ensure that priority consults are not dropped, which improves Veteran care and helps care providers adhere to critical VA policies.”The DSS CTM Plus web-based solution automates consult workflows by moving tasks forward as each step is completed, eliminating the need for paper-based or non-integrated systems. By streamlining processes and reducing administrative effort, CTM Plus allows clinicians to spend more time with patients and ensures consults are scheduled quickly and accurately. These same efficiencies also apply to Return To Clinic (RTC) orders.Real-time, bidirectional integration with CPRS provides multiple dashboards to help manage both direct access to care and community care. With tools that integrate across VistA and other VA systems, CTM Plus helps ensure Veterans receive timely communication, proper scheduling, preference-based care delivery, and appropriate follow-up.The CTM Plus Advanced Bundle adds enhanced dashboards and reporting capabilities, offering another level of visibility and support for VA staff who are being asked to do more with fewer resources.CTM Plus is a force multiplier for Veteran care. It supports Veterans Affairs Medical Centers in operating as High Reliability Organizations (HROs) aligned with Value-Based Care (VBC) principles, providing technology that empowers clinical teams to strengthen patient safety, care quality, and operational efficiency.To learn more about how DSS, Inc. supports the VA, please visit: https://fedhealth-forward.dssinc.com/ About Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS)Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS) is a catalyst for health care innovation and digital transformation, helping the Department of Veterans Affairs as a SaaS provider and solutions integrator. DSS is committed to supporting VA in its journey to become a High Reliability Organization and delivering quality care for Veterans by addressing top initiatives, adapting to changing regulatory requirements, and implementing enhanced business transformation across the VA enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.dssinc.com

