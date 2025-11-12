C3HIE Names Jim Hoag as Chief Executive Officer

Strengthens Leadership to Advance Statewide Health Information Exchange and Innovation

The Board is confident that Jim’s leadership, strategic insight, and collaborative approach are exactly what C3HIE needs to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation.” — Dr. Vanessa Hill, Chair of the C3HIE Board of Directors

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Directors of C3HIE today announced the appointment of Jim Hoag as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.Hoag, who has successfully led the organization as Interim CEO since January 2025, has been officially appointed following a strong record of performance, leadership, and strategic alignment with C3HIE’s mission to advance connected healthcare across Texas.During his interim tenure, Hoag has guided C3HIE through a period of operational strengthening and strategic growth, expanding its partnerships with healthcare systems, payers, and public health entities throughout Texas. His leadership has reinforced C3HIE’s role as a trusted data partner improving care coordination and population health outcomes across the state.“The Board is confident that Jim’s leadership, strategic insight, and collaborative approach are exactly what C3HIE needs to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation,” said Dr. Vanessa Hill, Chair of the C3HIE Board of Directors. “Under his leadership, the organization has achieved new levels of operational excellence and stakeholder trust. We are thrilled to have him continue to lead C3HIE into the future.”“It has been a privilege to lead C3HIE through a transformative period,” said Jim Hoag, CEO of C3HIE. “Our focus now is on expanding the value of health information exchange across Texas—delivering data that makes a difference to strengthen patient care, support our healthcare partners, and drive healthier communities. I’m honored to continue this work with such a dedicated team and board.”Hoag brings more than 23 years of experience in healthcare leadership, strategic partnerships, and health information exchange development. Since joining C3HIE, he has emphasized organizational transparency, innovation, and collaboration—resulting in increased engagement among regional partners and new opportunities for data-informed care delivery and coordination and public health improvement.Looking forward, Hoag will continue to advance C3HIE’s strategic priorities, including enhancing interoperability across the Texas healthcare ecosystem, expanding data analytics services, and supporting value-based care initiatives through robust, secure information exchange.About C3HIEC3HIE is a Texas-based, multi-region nonprofit collaborative connecting healthcare providers through secure health information exchange. It offers tailored solutions such as real-time alerts, predictive analytics, longitudinal patient records, and community resource collaboration. Learn more at www.C3HIE.org

