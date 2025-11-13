Demand for Die Attach Film Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $1.7 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Demand for Die Attach Film Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Die Attach Film Market Be By 2025?

The market size of the die attach film has experienced substantial growth in the past few years. The projected growth is from $1.12 billion in 2024 to $1.22 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This notable growth in the historic period is often credited to the advancement in automotive electronics, strict standards for quality and reliability, the broadening of fabrication and packaging facilities, the escalating demand for high-speed and high-frequency devices, along with better processability and automation.

In the coming years, the die attach film market is anticipated to witness substantial expansion. It is predicted to reach $1.71 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The progression during the projected period is primarily a result of escalating demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, burgeoning demand for high-tech consumer electronics, the surge in the necessity for Internet of Things (IoT) and wearable devices, increasing consumption of power control equipment, and heightened production of high-density memory chips. Noteworthy trends for the anticipated period include strides in material science, pioneering ultra-thin films for compact semiconductor packaging, incorporation of die attach films with wafer-level packaging (WLP) practices, embedding of artificial intelligence in manufacturing, and creation of tailored die attach films.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Die Attach Film Market Landscape?

The surge in consumer electronics demand is predicted to spur the die attach film market's progression. Everyday personal or household devices like smartphones, computers, televisions, and audio systems are what constitute consumer electronics. The proliferation of consumer electronics is fueled by growing internet penetration, enabling more individuals to delve into online shopping and digital services, thus necessitating more electronic devices. The die attach film bolsters consumer electronics through superior quality materials that boost the efficiency, dependability, and thermal regulation of electronic components. For instance, Uswitch Limited, a UK-based digital and telephone comparison and switching service provider, reported in February 2023 that there were 71.8 million active mobile connections in 2022, forecasting that by 2025, 95% of the 68.3 million UK residents would possess smartphones. Consequently, the augmented demand for consumer electronics is promoting the expansion of the die attach film market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Die Attach Film Market?

Major players in the Die Attach Film Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Dow Chemical Company

• LG Chem Limited

• 3M Company

• Henkel Aktiengesellschaft

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Toray Industries

• Kyocera Corporation

• Resonac Corporation

• Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

• Nitto Denko Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Die Attach Film Market?

Key players within the die attach film market are making significant efforts to scale up their production capabilities. This strategic move aims to eliminate production hiccups and ensure that product delivery aligns with the influx of client orders. By enhancing manufacturing abilities, these producers can sufficiently cater to the surging demand arising from the semiconductor and smartphone industries, while maintaining a steady flow of supplies. For instance, Resonac Corporation, a chemical firm based out of Japan, declared a 60% boost in its manufacturing capacity for Dicing Die Bonding Film in April 2023 at its Goi Plant situated in Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan. Designed to kick-off operations in 2026, these expanded facilities intend to cater to the growing necessity for semiconductor memory. This move concentrates primarily on accommodating requests from cloud computing, data centers, and metaverse technologies.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Die Attach Film Market

The die attach filmmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Die Attach Film: Epoxy Die Attach Films, Polyimide Die Attach Films, Silicone Die Attach Films

2) By Product Form: Sheet Form Die Attach Films, Roll Form Die Attach Films, Pre-Cut Die Attach Films

3) By Film Thickness: Ultra-Thin Films (<10 Microns), Thin Films (10-50 Microns), Standard Films (50-100 Microns)

4) By Application Sector: Consumer Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Telecommunications, Industrial Electronics, Aerospace And Defense

5) By End-User Industry: Semiconductor Manufacturing, Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Manufacturing, Power Electronics, Photovoltaics

Subsegments:

1) By Epoxy Die Attach Films: Standard Epoxy, High Temperature Epoxy, Electrically Conductive Epoxy, Thermally Conductive Epoxy

2) By Polyimide Die Attach Films: Standard Polyimide, High Temperature Polyimide, Flexible Polyimide, Electrically Insulating Polyimide

3) By Silicone Die Attach Films: Standard Silicone, High Thermal Conductivity Silicone, Electrically Conductive Silicone, Pressure Sensitive Silicone

Die Attach Film Market Regional Insights

For the year under consideration in the Die Attach Film Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific held the dominant position and is projected to exhibit the most rapid growth. The report encapsulates all regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

