Happy Excursion by Shao Cheng and Tao Cheng Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Happy Excursion

Shao Cheng and Tao Cheng's Model House Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Happy Excursion by Shao Cheng and Tao Cheng as the Silver Award winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This esteemed award celebrates the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated in the Model House project, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement within the interior design industry.Happy Excursion's Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design sector. The design aligns with industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits to users, the industry, and stakeholders through its innovative approach to functionality and aesthetics.The award-winning design stands out for its thoughtful integration of natural elements such as wind, light, and water, creating a captivating illusion of a tranquil river flowing beneath visitors' feet. The meticulously crafted wooden cabinets, adorned with carefully selected and dyed wood veneers, showcase a perfect harmony between nature and sophistication. The undulating patterns of the end wall, vibrant Amazon green floor, and innovative skylight panel contribute to the space's dramatic tension and ethereal quality.This recognition from the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as motivation for Shao Cheng and Tao Cheng to continue pushing the boundaries of design excellence and innovation. The award-winning Happy Excursion project has the potential to inspire future designs and influence industry standards, fostering further exploration and creativity within the field.Team MembersHappy Excursion was designed by Shao-Cheng-Tao, Cheng, who served as the lead designer, and Na, Wang, who contributed as a designer on the project.Interested parties may learn more at:About Z-work DesignZ-work Design, founded in 1990, is a premier spatial design team based in Taiwan, China. Led by founder and chief designer Mr. Cheng Shaozheng, the dedicated team of professional designers and engineers adopts a comprehensive approach that harmonizes land, humanity, nature, and ecology. Incorporating aesthetics, philosophy, literature, and Buddhist concepts, Z-work Design offers a distinctive contemporary interpretation of Chinese neo-Confucian design, reflecting their profound commitment to Chinese culture's heritage and spirituality.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through original innovations and notable impacts on everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria. Winning the Silver A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category is a prestigious achievement, showcasing the designer's exceptional expertise, creativity, and ability to incorporate innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color schemes, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, aesthetics, ergonomics, and attention to detail.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international juried design competition promoting excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming diverse participants, from visionaries to influential brands, the award provides a platform to demonstrate creativity, gain recognition, and advance the industry. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that benefit society and create a better world. With a philanthropic mission at its core, the award inspires designers and brands to develop pioneering designs that positively impact the global community. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 17th year. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://commercialinteriorawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.