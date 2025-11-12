95 Years of Kohlbecker Gesamtplan: A Century of Innovation Enters a New Era

CEO Florian Kohlbecker during his speech at the company’s anniversary celebration. Kohlbecker brothers

GAGGENAU, GERMANY, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year, Kohlbecker Gesamtplan GmbH celebrates its 95th anniversary, marking nearly a century of architectural and engineering excellence. Founded by Karl Kohlbecker in 1930, the company has grown from a pioneering German practice into one of the world’s most technically advanced planning firms, recognised for shaping the global industrial and manufacturing landscape.Over the past nine decades, Kohlbecker has completed more than 1,900 projects across 30 countries, delivering over 21 million square metres of built space for some of the world’s most influential companies — including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Porsche, Jaguar Land Rover, and Tesla. Its portfolio extends beyond automotive innovation to pharmaceutical, logistics, food production, healthcare, and hospitality sectors, with projects spanning from Haribo’s production hubs in Germany and the USA to Sochi Olympic facilities and the NEOM development in Saudi Arabia.The firm’s expertise lies in integrated masterplanning, industrial architecture, and sustainable engineering. Its reputation for precision, innovation, and foresight has made Kohlbecker one of the few architectural companies whose work is consistently ten years ahead of its time, anticipating futureshifts in energy, mobility, and technology.A New Era of Global LeadershipIn 2025, Florian Kohlbecker assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer, representing the third generation of family leadership and marking a bold new chapter for the company. Under his direction, Kohlbecker is entering a phase of global expansion with a strategic focus on the manufacturingeconomy and the establishment of new offices and partnerships across the UAE, USA, Africa, and Europe.Before assuming the role of CEO, Florian Kohlbecker had been actively involved in the family business since 2002 as an architect, shaping numerous industrial and architectural projects. He also served as a partner in the companies Wideshot, Vielmo, and Kawa, contributing to their strategic and creative development. From 2015 to 2025, he held the position of Managing Partner at BFG Holding GmbH, where he played a pivotal role in steering the group’s growth and long-term positioning in the architecture and construction sector.Florian’s vision emphasises the digitalisation of architecture, circular design systems, and sustainable growth through AVAT AR, Kohlbecker’s proprietary AI-based digital twin platform that connects design, carbon data, and construction processes in real time. Recognised by Forbes as a model for the future of intelligent architecture, AVAT AR represents the fusion of German engineering excellence and global innovation.“This milestone is both a celebration of our legacy and a launchpad for what comes next,” said Florian Kohlbecker. “Our mission has always been to design for people and progress — from factories that define industries to cities that inspire the future. As we expand internationally, we remain committed to sustainable innovation, digital excellence, and human-centred design.”Celebrating 95 Years of ExcellenceThe anniversary celebration took place on October 10, 2025, at the company’s headquarters in Gaggenau, where employees, partners, and collaborators came together to honour Kohlbecker’s history and envision its next century.“It was an inspiring moment to see our entire team together,” added Kohlbecker. “We are proud of what we’ve built and even more excited for what lies ahead — designing sustainably, thinking globally, and shaping intelligent environments for the next generation.”About Kohlbecker Gesamtplan GmbHFounded in 1930, Kohlbecker Gesamtplan is one of Germany’s most established and forward-thinking names in architecture, engineering, and general planning. With a proven record across industrial, urban, and technological projects, the firm is known globally for its leadership in automotive andindustrial design, integrated planning, and sustainable innovation.With offices and partnerships in Germany, Austria, Ukraine, the UAE, the USA, and Africa, Kohlbecker combines nearly a century of expertise with the latest in digital tools, sustainability systems, and AI-driven planning platforms such as AVAT AR — continuing to set new standards in the architectural and manufacturing industries.

