Avare Biotech Launches World’s First AI-Powered Mobile App for Livestock Semen Analysis

Revolutionizing animal reproduction with accessible, affordable, and instant semen quality assessment

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avare Biotech , a Dubai-based animal health innovator, announced the launch of its groundbreaking Avare Biotech App, now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. The app is the first mobile solution capable of tracking micro-object dynamics for automated semen analysis in livestock, bringing laboratory-grade insights to the palm of veterinarians, producers, and breeding centers worldwide.At the core of the app is MAKSA (Mobile-Assisted Key Semen Analysis), Avare Biotech’s proprietary technology that delivers accurate, real-time semen evaluation without the need for costly equipment. Unlike conventional CASA (Computer-Assisted Semen Analysis) systems, which require specialized hardware, proprietary licenses, and expensive slides, MAKSA leverages the power of a standard smartphone camera mounted to a microscope—making semen analysis available anytime, anywhere."MAKSA transforms any smartphone into a portable pocket-sized lab, delivering automated insights into semen concentration and fertility. This innovation eliminates the cost and complexity of traditional systems, empowering breeding operations and veterinary labs of all sizes to improve reproductive efficiency,” said Maksim Mershiev, CEO of Avare Biotech.Transforming Livestock ReproductionThe Avare Biotech App democratizes access to semen quality testing—an essential predictor of fertility— helping veterinary labs, artificial insemination (AI) centers, and breeding organizations optimize outcomes in dairy, beef, and other livestock industries. By making semen quality assessment faster, more affordable, and more accessible, Avare Biotech is changing the future of veterinary reproduction.Collaboration and Early AdoptionAvare Biotech is actively onboarding new users and pilot partners, with a focus on bull studs, dairy producers, and beef cattle operations seeking innovative tools to enhance breeding programs. Additionally, Avare Biotech will be showcasing live demonstrations of the app at the upcoming International Embryo Technology Society (IETS) Annual Meeting in Panama, January 2026. With operations in Dubai and expanding distribution channels across both hemispheres, Avare Biotech is ensuring global access to its app and software offerings—supporting users in every major livestock market.The Avare Biotech App is now available for free download on the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit: https://avareit.com About Avare BiotechAvare Biotech is an animal health company headquartered in Dubai, dedicated to advancing reproductive technologies through artificial intelligence and mobile innovations. By delivering accessible, science-driven tools for veterinarians and producers, Avare Biotech empowers the global livestock industry to achieve better reproductive outcomes, improved efficiency, and greater sustainability.

