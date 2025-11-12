Yin And Yang By Eleonora Federici Wins Silver In A' Jewelry Awards

Yin And Yang

Eleonora Federici's Yin And Yang ring recognized for its innovative design and exquisite craftsmanship by the esteemed A' Design Awards.

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of jewelry design, has announced Yin And Yang by Eleonora Federici as the Silver winner in the Jewelry Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Yin And Yang within the jewelry industry, positioning it as a noteworthy and innovative design that aligns with current trends and advances industry standards.The Yin And Yang ring is particularly relevant to the jewelry industry and potential customers due to its unique interpretation of the classic bypass ring. By playing with asymmetry, curves, heights, and inclinations, Eleonora Federici challenges traditional symmetry while preserving balance and elegance. The design's practical benefits lie in its meticulous engineering for comfort, preventing rotation while creating a piece that interacts with the wearer, evolving with every gesture.What sets Yin And Yang apart is its embodiment of contrast and harmony, inspired by the Chinese concept of Yin and Yang. The interplay of pearls, asymmetric movement, and dual rhodium finish creates a bold yet timeless statement piece. The ring features 18K white gold, Australian white pearl, gray Akoya pearl, and colorless and gray diamonds, with the black and white rhodium finish enhancing the duality.This recognition from the A' Jewelry Design Award serves as motivation for Eleonora Federici to continue striving for excellence and innovation in her future projects. The win has the potential to inspire further exploration of asymmetry, contrast, and harmony in her designs, fostering growth and creativity within her brand.Interested parties may learn more about the Yin And Yang ring at:About Eleonora FedericiEleonora Federici is an Italian jewelry designer who grew up surrounded by love and encouragement in her family's jewelry store, Gioielleria Marinone. After graduating with honors in Modern Literature with a focus in Modern Art, she studied Gemology at the Istituto Gemmologico Italiano and later completed the Jewelry Design & Technology Program at the Gemological Institute of America. Eleonora incorporates advanced technologies in design and manufacturing while preserving ties to classic Italian handcrafting traditions, creating unique, one-of-a-kind pieces that reflect a balance of history, craftsmanship, and state-of-the-art techniques.About Eleonora Federici JewelryEleonora Federici Jewelry is the spin-off brand of Gioielleria Marinone, founded by Eleonora's parents in 1980. As a passionate gemstone expert and certified gemologist, Eleonora began designing unique pieces for the store and its customers from the start of her career. Today, she is the co-owner, creative director, and jewelry designer of Gioielleria Marinone, specializing in high-end, one-of-a-kind designs and custom creations. Eleonora Federici Jewelry is distinguished by the creation of unique pieces that embody the true essence of individuality, united by a shared appreciation of nature, movement, elegance, and timelessness.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Jewelry Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their innovative concepts, artistic expression, craftsmanship excellence, material selection, wearability and comfort, design aesthetics, functional efficiency, sustainability and ethical sourcing, cultural relevance, commercial viability, uniqueness and originality, technical proficiency, visual impact, emotional engagement, integration of precious stones, adaptability to trends, durability and longevity, packaging design, user experience, and brand identity consistency. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate the designer's expertise, talent, and insight.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized in all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Established in 2008 and now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://jewelry-awards.com

